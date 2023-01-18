Sweet chili ribs

Each year my parents held an old-fashioned hog killing to fill the smokehouse and freezers with meat — once in November and once in March. This supply of meat fit perfectly with the previous summers canned vegetables, jellies, relishes, applesauce, and much more. Did I mention the shed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and turnips? It was not a lot of hard work because we all pitched in and my dad had several farm hands helping. Everybody left at the end of the day with full stomachs and a package of sausage, scrapple or seasoning meat!

