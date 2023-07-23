July 23 will mark the 103rd anniversary of the last person to be “legally” executed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. That dubious distinction goes to Isaiah Fountain, an African American man from Talbot County. Fountain was put to death inside the Talbot County Jail (now the Office of the Talbot County State’s Attorney) for the alleged rape of a white girl in 1919.
The outrage and controversies that resulted from the notorious Fountain case were, in part, responsible for new legislation that mandated that all executions were to be conducted centrally at the Maryland Penitentiary in Baltimore.
Until the new law became effective on Jan. 1, 1923, executions were routinely carried out locally in the Maryland counties where the crimes were committed. These executions were often carried out in public view and became macabre community social events, often attracting thousands of spectators.
Isaiah Fountain’s execution came 16 months after he was first accused of rape in April 1919. Fountain, a farmer from the enclave of Williamsburg, was quickly pegged as the prime suspect for the rape partly because he happened to leave town to search for his runaway wife the morning after the rape occurred.
Following his arrest in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Fountain denied the rape charge and at trial presented solid alibi testimony from three prominent white citizens — including the Easton chief of police — that he was in Easton at the time the crime occurred, some nine miles away.
Unfortunately, Fountain’s denial and alibi made no difference to the outraged white citizens of Talbot County. He was quickly indicted and tried amidst widespread lynching sentiment.
At the end of his first day of trial, he daringly escaped from an enraged 2,000 person lynch mob. After his capture in Delaware by sheriff’s deputies and Baltimore police officers, Fountain was quickly returned to Easton, with his captors evading lynchers along the route.
His trial continued and security was provided by a company of bayonet-wielding Maryland militia troops from Salisbury, Baltimore police reinforcements and hundreds of volunteer Talbot County sheriff deputies. Amid threats of more mob violence, Isaiah Fountain was convicted by an all-white jury in about the time it takes to smoke a cigarette. The presiding judge sentenced Fountain to death by hanging.
To avoid the widespread lynching threats from within Talbot County, Fountain was quickly sent by overnight steamer to Baltimore, where he spent over a year in the Baltimore City jail while his lawyers appealed his conviction. Various other motions and postponements kept delaying the trial. Finally, with a new trial granted by the Maryland Court of Appeals and a change of venue, Fountain’s second trial was set for May 1920 in Towson, Baltimore County. The Towson trial was not a jury trial, but a bench trial with three judges.
The Towson trial involved most of the same testimony as the Easton trial, with Fountain still proclaiming his innocence and relying on the testimony of this three white alibi witnesses. Unfortunately, the Baltimore County judges ignored the alibi testimony, while manipulating testimony about when the crime had occurred. The judges then concluded that Fountain did have enough time to leave Easton, travel nine miles to the crime scene, stalk the victim and rape her. They then sentenced Fountain to hang in Easton.
In June 1920, while waiting for his execution date to be set by the governor, Fountain escaped from the Talbot County jail for the second time, causing another massive multi-state manhunt involving hundreds of searchers, potential lynchers, teams of bloodhounds, and even an Army aviation from Aberdeen Proving Ground.
After a week on the run, Fountain was captured and returned to jail. The governor quickly set his execution date for less than a month after his capture.
Following a public controversy about whether the execution should be public or private, the Talbot County sheriff decided to have a private execution within the Talbot County jail. To accomplish this he had a custom-built gallows installed within the jail — with the noisy construction causing much anguish for the condemned Fountain and the other jail inmates.
Finally, on Friday, July 23, 1920, Isaiah Fountain climbed the steps to the gallows, while still proclaiming his innocence. The trap door of the gallows was sprung at 3:13 a.m., and Fountain dropped to his death. He was quickly cut down and buried on his farm near Trappe while most residents of Easton were still sleeping.
From the time the white girl was raped, until Isaiah was executed, Talbot County was rocked by outrage, controversies, side stories, accusations and suspicion. The notoriety of the Isaiah Fountain case was similar to the more contemporary cases of George Floyd, O. J. Simpson, and Freddy Gray.
The Fountain case “went viral” in the social media of the day — the newspapers. The notorious local story from Talbot County generated hundreds of local, state and national headlines. Controversies involving the case even continued after Fountain’s execution.
The Easton Star-Democrat called the Fountain case: “. . . The most heinous crime in the annals of the county’s criminal history. . .” and “. . . one of the most noted in the State’s annals.”
Today the Isaiah Fountain case is largely forgotten, along with his struggle to save his own life. The Jim Crow legal system of the time failed Isaiah Fountain: First with a local jury influenced by threats of mob violence; and then by a trio of judges who ignored solid witness testimony while they manipulated other witness time-line testimony to concoct a guilty verdict.
Reacting to these flawed judicial decisions, Fountain acted to save his own life. He was blessed with a high degree of situational awareness and brazenly took advantage of opportunities to save his life by escaping from jail — twice.
In the Jim Crow era of almost-instant lynch law “justice,” Isaiah Fountain’s legal battles and his audacious jail escapes were, indeed, unusual, unexpected and spectacular. It’s unfortunate that Fountain and his determined exploits have been forgotten to history and are not better known.
Joe Koper, a resident of Easton, is the author of “The Isaiah Fountain Case: Outrage and Jim Crow Justice on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.” The book was recently named winner of the 2023 Independent Publisher Gold Medal Book Award for Best Regional Non-fiction (Mid-Atlantic).
