What a great time of the year and my favorite season — fall! So many great fall activities including festivals, fall fun in the corn mazes for the whole family, pumpkin picking and cutting the faces on them, apple picking time and making pies, Halloween coming soon but today let’s enjoy Oktoberfest. Next week we will do apples!
When U.S. Army soldiers went overseas to fight in World War II, it was the first time most of them had been out of their hometowns away from their families. They came back with a taste for German cuisine they’d experienced overseas. Which brings us to ... OKTOBERFEST! This is an annual festival held in Munich, Germany, lasting for over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October.
The festival originated on Oct. 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese. The next year the festival grew to include horse races with thousands of kegs of beer, people in folk costumes, games, amusement rides, many German foods and dancing in the streets. Many U.S. cities participate due to the many German American citizens and the festivals are enjoyed by young and old alike and all nationalities, now let’s get cooking some Oktoberfest foods.
CRISPY POTATO PANCAKES
2 cups peeled and cubed (about 1-inch) Russet potatoes, 1 cup cubed (about 1-inch) white or yellow onion, 2 cloves garlic peeled, 2 large eggs, 2 tablespoons potato starch or all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1/4 cup minced scallions, peanut or canola oil, to sauté the pancakes.
Put the potatoes, onion, garlic, eggs, potato starch, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Process for about 30 seconds to combine the ingredients well. The texture will be grainy. Stir or briefly pulse in the scallions.
Heat about 3 tablespoons of oil in a large, nonstick skillet over high heat. When it is hot, add about 1/4 cup batter, spreading it out to form a pancake about 4 inches in diameter. Repeat this to have 4 pancakes cooking side by side in the pan. (If using a smaller pan, make multiple batches.)
Cook the pancakes for about 3 minutes on each side over medium to high heat, fiddling with the heat as needed to make sure they don’t burn before they cook through. They should be well browned and not squishy in the middle — you want to be sure the onions in the batter have a chance to cook through and lose their raw taste.
Transfer the pancakes to a wire rack so they don’t get mushy on the underside. Continue making pancakes until all the batter is used, adding more oil to the pan as needed. Serve. (The pancakes are best fresh from the pan but can be made 1 to 2 hours ahead and reheated on a baking sheet in a 425° F oven for about 5 minutes before serving.)
RED CABBAGE WITH APPLE AND KIELBASA
1/2 medium red cabbage (about 2 1/2 pounds for the full head), 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling, 1 tablespoon butter, 1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste, 12 ounces to 14 ounces smoked kielbasa, 1 large firm-crisp apple, such as Honeycrisp or Granny Smith, 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons heavy cream, 1 tablespoon finely chopped dill, plus more for serving (or substitute chives or parsley). Heat oven to 400°F.
Trim the cabbage of any discolored or bruised outer leaves. Cut in half, saving the other half for another use (such as a quick slaw or salad!). Slice into 1/2-inch wedges, leaving the core intact, yielding 8 to 10 wedges. It’s fine if some of the slices fall apart, use them too.
In a 12 or 14-inch sauté pan, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add cabbage wedges; they should fit snugly into the pan. Generously season the side that’s facing up with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, without disturbing, to promote even browning, then flip and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes, seasoning again with salt and pepper.
Mix together chicken stock, cider vinegar and maple syrup. Add them to the pan with the cabbage, and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the kielbasa and apple. Score the kielbasa with a knife at roughly 1/2-inch intervals (without cutting all the way through) to help it crisp up in the oven. Cut the apple into 1/2-inch slices (no need to peel).
Add the apples, nestling them among the cabbage, then lay the kielbasa on top. Drizzle the kielbasa with a little olive oil. Transfer to the oven. Braise, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix together mustard, cream, and dill. At the 20 minute mark, remove the pan from the oven and brush everything with the mustard cream (getting between the score marks in the kielbasa). Return to the oven for another 5 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender and kielbasa is nicely browned. (If you want to braise the cabbage longer, remove the kielbasa at this point so it doesn’t overcook.) Garnish with more chopped dill. Serve warm.
CARAMELIZED SAUERKRAUT WITH PRUNES, HERBS
AND HONEY
1/2 cup sunflower oil, 1 medium yellow onion, minced, 3 pounds sauerkraut rinsed, 8 garlic cloves, cut in quarters, 16 prunes cut in half, 8 thyme sprigs, 2 cups white wine divided, 1/2 cup honey, 3 bay leaves, salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 350° F.
In a large casserole or Dutch oven, combine the oil with the onions over medium heat (alternatively you can heat the oil first, but starting the onions in cold oil will give them a mellower taste). Simmer the onions for about 10 minutes, until soft. Add the sauerkraut, garlic, prunes, thyme, and 1 cup of the wine to the casserole. Mix well and simmer for about 10 minutes, until all the liquid has been absorbed. Add the remaining 1 cup of wine and the honey and bay leaves and simmer on the stove for another 25 minutes, until all the liquid has been absorbed and the sauerkraut acquires a deep golden color. Add a cup of water to the casserole, season with salt and pepper, and transfer to the oven.
Bake for about 45 minutes to an hour, until all the water has evaporated, and the top layer is nicely caramelized. (If it becomes dry during baking, feel free to add a bit more water.) Let the sauerkraut sit in the refrigerator 1 to 2 days before serving. (This is critical, so be patient). Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.
HOMEMADE HONEY MUSTARD
1 cup ground yellow mustard seed, 2/3 cup white vinegar for a thicker consistency, or more (up to a cup) if you’d like a thinner consistency, 1/3 cup honey, 1 pinch salt. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and cook over medium to medium-low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often, until it thickens. Remove from heat, let it cool, and then store in an airtight container. You can store it at room temperature or in the fridge. The fridge will preserve its hotness, while storing it at room temperature will let it mellow out. Many people like to let it sit for a night before eating it because the flavors will develop more. I usually don’t have that patience, but it’s up to you. A bit of turmeric will yield a bright yellow color.
Now that you have your honey mustard ready, you can enjoy it with….
HOMEMADE SOFT PRETZELS
1 cup warm water, 1 packet active dry yeast, 2 1/2 cups unbleached bread flour, plus more as needed, 1 tablespoon light brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, vegetable oil, for coating the bowl, baking soda, as needed, 1 tablespoon barley malt syrup, rice syrup, or dark brown sugar (I used the latter), coarse kosher salt or pretzel salt, to taste, cornmeal, for dusting.
In the bowl of standing mixer, add the warm water then sprinkle the yeast over top. Let stand for 5 minutes, then whisk the mixture by hand until the yeast dissolves. Fit the bowl into the stand mixer with a dough hook attachment and add the flour, sugar, and sea salt. On low, use the dough hook to knead together the ingredients until they are well combined and the dough begins to come together.
Knead the dough on medium-low for an additional 5 minutes. If the dough remains sticky, add 1 tablespoon of flour at a time until the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to the sides of the bowl.
Coat a medium bowl with oil and transfer the dough to the bowl. Cover with a dishcloth and set the bowl in a warm place to allow the dough to rise until it has doubled in size, approximately 1 hour. Once the dough has risen, turn it out on a clean, floured surface, and divide it into 8 to 10 equal pieces, each just larger than a golf ball.
To shape the pretzels, roll each piece of dough into a long, skinny rope, about the circumference of your index finger. Make a u-shape and cross the two ends at the top. Twist them once more, then bring the ends over the bottom of the U to make a pretzel shape. Place each shaped pretzel onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them at least 2 inches apart. When all the pretzels are formed, cover them loosely with a dishcloth and let them rise until slightly puffier (as shown in the photo), about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, place the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat it to 425° F. While the pretzels rise, prepare a water bath. Measuring and keeping track of how many cups you add, fill a large Dutch oven or other wide pot with 4 inches of water (make sure the pot is tall, as the water will bubble once you add baking soda). For each cup of water in the pot, add 1 tablespoon of baking soda. Bring water to a low boil, then add the barley malt, rice syrup, or brown sugar. Gently whisk the water then reduce the heat to medium until the water is at a low simmer. Prepare a baking sheet, lined with parchment paper and dusted with cornmeal.
Once the pretzels have risen, lower them into the water bath (depending on the size of your pot, you can do a few at a time — I could fit 4 at a time into my Dutch oven). They will float to the top. Simmer for about 30 seconds (my mom’s recipe says to “count slowly to 30”), then flip them using a slotted spoon or metal spatula. Simmer for 30 additional seconds, then transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the pretzels have simmered in the water bath. They should be considerably puffed and somewhat shaggy. Sprinkle all the pretzels generously with coarse kosher or pretzel salt.
Bake until they are a deep golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool until they are cool enough to touch. Pretzels will keep up to 1 day if covered in a sealed container.
GERMAN BREAKFAST PANCAKES
1/2 cup butter (I only use 1/4 cup), 1 cup milk, 6 eggs, 1 cup flour, 1/2 tsp salt. Melt butter in a 9×13 pan while the oven preheats. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a blender, mix eggs and milk; add flour and salt and blend again. Pour mixture into pan with melted butter. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 425 degrees. (This will rise, but will not run over the pan.) Serve with confectioners sugar or syrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.