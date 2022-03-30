Praise the Lord. Bless him all ye people. Spring is upon us; there is an awe and awakening we all see and feel.
With spring comes the planting of flowers, the budding of trees, pollen, allergies and spring cleaning. The farmers are making ready the soil in preparation for planting and a future harvest that will yield for them the fruit of all their labor. They know and understand the season and process of seed time and harvest.
There is a very key element necessary for this to take place. As a young child, before there were irrigation systems, I would often hear the farmers and those who had gardens say, “Pray for rain.” They knew in all of their efforts they needed the Lord for this to come full circle.
Oh yes, it’s mighty nice to be on the Lord’s side, to know when you call, he will answer.
The Lenten season is now upon us. The time for a greater awakening in our lives to take place, a time for personal examination and rebirth in the spirit.
I am so very humbled and even at times speechless when I think of all that God has done and has afforded to us through his only begotten Son, Jesus, our Lord and Savior.
Just as sure as spring cleaning is necessary, spiritual cleansing is a must. The return of the Lord is fast approaching. We must prepare. Let a man examine himself. We must let our lights shine. It’s harvest time.
In Exodus 32:26, Moses stood at the gate of the camp and asked, “Who is on the Lord’s side?” All the sons of Levi came and gathered themselves to him.
What a powerful illustration and witness for us today. We must seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near, forsake all and turn to the Lord.
Don’t let this Lenten season pass you by. Make it about you and Jesus. He’s waiting just for you. Let’s live our lives in such an intentional way for Christ that the world will take notice and say, “It’s mighty nice to be on the Lord’s side.”
