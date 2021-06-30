Dealing with the events of January 6, 2021, is a problem for Americans regardless of their political persuasion. In my opinion the events that occurred have been highly politicized by some and unrealistically downplayed by others. Opposition to a bi-partisan committee to investigate the day’s incidents has prevented anything close to an objective assessment from emerging. After an extensive search I couldn’t even find an estimate of the size of the crowd that day closer than: between 10,000 and 100,000.
As I try to piece together my own reaction to One-Six-One I find I’m still confused and conflicted several months later. The loss of life was tragic and the breach of the House building was doubtless a violation of a sacred space.
There didn’t seem to be any coherent plan in evidence beyond expressing a feeling shared by the demonstrators/attackers that the election had been stolen, that the system is rigged, that their hero was being unjustly persecuted. We may never know the specific details of the one-six-one event but one thing is evident and clear—the reaction of the two political parties. Both reactions were irrational, surreal and contrary to the best interest of our country. What was the threat to democracy and when and by whom?
I would characterize the reaction of the Democrats as self-righteous panic, which wouldn’t be so offensive if it didn’t persist months later. Their portrayal of the event was tantamount to hysteria, many would say justified hysteria, more accurate would be amplified hysteria. Initially everyone agreed there was danger, to the elected officials present in the building, and perhaps our government itself, and that the reaction of those in charge of protecting the Capitol was inadequate if not intentionally lame.
The reason I call Democrats out for their reaction is because it was so binary. “We’re the good guys riding white horses to the rescue of the nation. The event was an insurrection, a riot, an attempted coup, a fascist conspiracy to install a dictator. The crowd was made up of white supremacists, alt-right extremists, conspiracy junkies and bad, mean, gun loving nut jobs.” The problem with that picture is it focuses only on the fringe and the fanatic to the neglect of the angry everyday people who also participated. Using such a paintbrush is also convenient for the Hillary wing of the party that seeks to label all Republicans, and especially working class ones, as “deplorables.” It dismisses the idea that anyone except a Democrat could have a legitimate gripe with the system.
The Republican reaction was initially knee-jerk paranoia quickly morphed into fragmented fantasy. Some leaders condemned the behavior of both the crowd and those who instigated the crowd behavior at first, then, when they remembered the upcoming primaries and the 2022 election, they transformed into a stooge-like see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no evil mass of spineless lemmings.
Both these pathetic reactions ignore the real grievances that one-six-one exposed and the conditions that allowed it to take place. It cannot and should not be dismissed as only a one-time Trump-driven phenomena. The lack of confidence in our election process has been building for decades! It rests on the political process that fails to hold elected officials accountable to the needs of the people. How important political parties are to the preservation of democracy is debatable but the extent to which these parties have become mired in the corruption of their own making is not.
The framing of the One-Six-One debacle is a shining example of the self-serving mania prevalent in the duopoly today. If you are an American who is concerned about the widening income gap, the tax-free status of billionaires, the lack of adequate health care for struggling families, the enormity of the U.S. military budget and the dangerous divisiveness festering everywhere you look then you share the sentiments of many of those who were genuinely concerned about the election. The protestors who overwhelmed the capitol on January 6, 2021 did not trust their government long before the advent of Trump, and for good reason. They have witnessed decades of disappointment and broken promises from elected officials who have benefited from a system that is rigged to favor a self-righteous elite establishment.
How much of a leap is it really to believe that the same people who have been actively rigging things for so long would stop when it comes to elections? All it took was a little encouragement from some desperate demagogues and the complicity of a shameless press. However, we cannot dismiss the majority of the protestors as coup-plotting racist insurrectionists. This is what the spineless partisan leadership wants us to do in the interest of widening the culture gap they depend on for control.
The neo-liberal establishment that has failed everyday Americans for so long now wants everyone to dismiss the one-six-one crowd as if they were delusional traitors. They are not! Our leaders can only afford to act this way because politicians are not accountable for their distortion of events, their flagrant campaign finance corruption or their failure to deliver for an America that needs and deserves the opportunity to thrive in the richest country on earth. Whether you’re a Democrat who is outraged by the recent “insurrection” or a Republican who questions the integrity of the last election, or an independent who can’t find a candidate who even relates to these changing times, you have a vested interest in reforming the process that created this monster.
Structural political reform like non-partisan redistricting, open top five (Gehl and Porter, The Politics Industry) primaries, ranked choice voting, and an election day holiday are some of the ways we can defeat the monster we ourselves have created. This is not a partisan reform process; it is an American one. It offers the chance for us to reunite behind changes that would benefit all citizens for decades to come. Without substantial reform of the system, one-six-one was just a dress rehearsal.
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
