“They shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, ‘God with us.’” Matthew 1:23
Did you know Jesus was named some 730 years before He was born? The prophet Isaiah prophesied to the spiritually struggling nation of Judah.
Isaiah 7:14: “The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel (which means ‘God is with us.’) God’s plan of the ages rolls on even to this day! He is Lord!”
I recently read that “all the truths of Christmas can be stated in just three words: God with us.”
Often we think at Christmastime of only the human birth of Christ. I love the manger scenes, Christmas carols, Christmas plays and Bible messages that emphasize the birth of Christ in a stable. Yet, from His very first moments there in Bethlehem’s manger in the midst of animals and strangers, Jesus was “God with us” and he knew what it was to be human. This would continue for more than three decades, ending at His death on Calvary’s cross.
This Christmas, I would like each of us to consider a greater focus, His deity — who He really is — “God with us!”
Immanuel means followers of Christ are not isolated from a God who sits on some distant throne. When we trust Christ to forgive us of our sins, He comes into our lives. (John 3:3)
Christmas is a time to ponder the meaning that God came to be with us! This truth means to each genuine believer that God is with us 24/7! He with us in all our varied situations, including our homes, work places, travels, etc. God is with us in all seasons of our lives, including our youth and senior years and in between. God is with His children in sickness and in health and all life trials.
The real message of Christmas is that we do not need to feel alone and in fear, for Jesus the Savior has come. Immanuel. God is with us! He is always at work drawing people to Him. Will you hear his call?
Rev. 3:20: “Behold, I stand at the door and know and if any man hear my voice and open the door I will come into him.”
