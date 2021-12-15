The Thanksgiving and Christmas season is my favorite time of year. This time of year brings joy, thankfulness, and special times with my family. There are many precious memories of this season over the years that flood my mind as well. Some of the people that made this season so special are no longer here but their laugh, their smiles, and their love for this season lives on in the rest of our family.
As I help my family decorate our home for the Christmas season, I reflect on all the blessings that God has given me and just how good He is. My family has the tradition of reading the account of Jesus’ birth found in Luke 2 every Christmas morning. It is a special time for us to reflect on the greatest gift ever given to mankind … the gift of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
I find it very interesting that the audience God chose to announce Jesus’ birth to was a group of shepherds. It wasn’t to government leaders, the wealthy, the powerful, or even the religious leaders of that day. The announcement was to a group of lowly shepherds tending to their flocks that night. God’s announcement to them is such a strong reminder to us that the birth of the Savior isn’t for a select group of people but it is for everyone everywhere. No one is excluded.
One of the things the angels said in their proclamation that night was that Jesus would bring peace to all men. His salvation makes it possible for everyone to have peace with God so that we can experience the peace of God. Peace is such a blessing in this life. We live in a world filled with turmoil and difficulty because of the effect of sin’s curse upon mankind. And as long as there is sin, there will be difficulty and conflict in our world. But remember, real peace is not found in the absence of conflict, it is found in the presence of Jesus Christ. This is why, as a follower of Jesus Christ, I can have true peace in a world that is so messed up and laden with trouble. Because my peace is based solely in His presence in my life.
May this Christmas season be a time of true peace for you in the presence of Jesus Christ. If you have never trusted Him as your personal Savior, then ask Him to be your Lord and Savior today and experience peace with God. Then, this Christmas season can be a time of true joy, thankfulness, and experiencing the peace of God. Merry Christmas and may God’s peace be abundant in your life!
