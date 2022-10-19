There are two types of pies — one for the main dinner dish and one for the popular dessert after dinner! Today we explore that beloved “pot pie” for lunch, dinner or brunch and save sweet pies for November and December.
The pot pie is not a quick and easy last-minute dish to pop in the oven and be eaten a few minutes later. Pot pie making dates to the Roman Empire consisting of vegetables, berries and wild birds. Later in the 16th century the British made meat pies consisting of venison, pork, lamb and other game meats added to the vegetables. During the Elizabethan era pot pies became more popular and were usually made by the lower-class population. Pot pies were a very popular filling meal with the additions of meats, vegetables, thickened gravy and a crust on the bottom and top. These pot pies filled the stomachs of the hardworking country folks of all ages.
In 1796, the Americans were introduced to this dish and additional variations became popular — stew pie, seafood pie, breakfast pie, meat pies and the ever-popular chicken pot pie. The Americans, especially the Amish communities, made many variations of the pies and began selling them at their festivals and market stands. If you do not have the time to create one, they can be found at your local grocery store — pop them in the oven and enjoy. But when time allows, make your own pot pie from beginning to end — making your own crust and filling — or as mom would say “from scratch.”
CHEESEBURGER PIE
1 tbsp. olive oil, 1 lb. lean ground beef, 1/2 c. chopped yellow onion, 1/2 tsp. salt,1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, nonstick cooking spray, 2 large eggs, 1 c. whole buttermilk, room temperature, 1 tbsp. salted butter, melted, 1/2 c. all-purpose flour, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese. Preheat the oven to 400°.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil, ground beef, onion and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is browned and crumbly and onions are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the pan, if you like. Add the Worcestershire sauce and cook until absorbed, about 2 minutes more.
Spray a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer the meat mixture to the pie plate. Whisk together the eggs, buttermilk and melted butter in a medium bowl until smooth. Add flour and baking powder; whisk until smooth.
Pour over the hamburger mixture in the pie plate. Sprinkle all over with cheese. Bake until the top is browned, and center is set, about 25 minutes.
Serve the pie in slices with pickles, ketchup and/or burger sauce alongside.MASHED POTATO PIE
5 lbs. potatoes, peeled and chopped; 1/4 pound sliced ham, chopped; 16-ounces shredded mozzarella; 4 large whole eggs, lightly beaten; 1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated; 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated; 1 cup of 1% low-fat milk, 2 Tbsp. fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped, 1 stick salted butter; 1 cup plain bread crumbs or GF bread crumbs; 1/2 tsp. fresh ground pepper.
Peel and chop potatoes. In a large pot of boiling water, add the potatoes and boil for about 25 to 35 minutes, or until the potatoes are softened. Drain in a colander. Place potatoes back into the pot. Add the butter and mash the potatoes until well mashed. Using an immersion hand-stick blender, or an electric hand mixer, beat the potatoes to a smooth and creamy texture for about 2 minutes.
Stir in chopped mozzarella, milk, eggs, ham, and parsley. Using a large spoon to mix well. Add the grated cheese and fresh ground pepper. Mix well again.
Using a 16-inch rectangular deep casserole pan, ceramic or stainless steel. Butter the bottom and sides of the pan. Scatter 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs and shake the pan until the entire surface is covered with bread crumbs. Pour the mashed potato mixture and spread evenly in the pan. Scatter some chopped pieces of butter on top. Scatter the remaining 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs on top. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, for one hour, or until the top is golden brown.
Cool for 10 minutes. Cut into square pieces.COUNTRY PORK AND APPLE PIE
1 pound sliced bacon, cut into 2-inch pieces; 3 medium onions, chopped; 3 pounds boneless pork, cut into 1-inch cubes; 3/4 cup all-purpose flour; 3 medium tart apples, peeled and chopped; 1 teaspoon rubbed sage; 1 teaspoon salt; 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg; 1/4 teaspoon pepper; 1 cup apple cider; 1/2 cup water; 4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed; 5 tablespoons butter, divided; 1/2 cup 2% milk; minced fresh parsley, optional.
In a large cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
Discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings. Increase heat to medium-high. Add onions to drippings; cook until tender, 5-7 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain.
Reduce heat to medium. Preheat the oven to 350°. Toss pork with flour. Working in batches, brown pork in drippings, adding oil if needed. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain.
Remove skillet from heat; discard drippings. Return pork to skillet. Add bacon, onions, apples, sage, salt, nutmeg, and pepper. Stir in cider and water. Bake, covered, until pork is tender, about 2 hours.
Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 10-15 minutes.
Preheat broiler. Drain potatoes. Mash, gradually adding 3 tablespoons butter, enough milk to reach desired consistency and salt and pepper. Spread potatoes over pork mixture. Melt remaining butter; brush over potatoes. Broil 6 in. from heat until topping is browned, about 5 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.
SLOPPY JOE PIE
1 pound ground beef (my son John uses bison), 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 can 8 ounce tomato sauce, 1 can (8-3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn drained, 1/4 cup water, 1 envelope sloppy joe mix, 2 tubes (6 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, 2 tablespoons whole milk, 1/3 cup cornmeal, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided, minced fresh parsley, optional. Preheat the oven to 375°.
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, corn, water and sloppy joe seasoning; cook over medium heat until bubbly. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes; remove from heat and set aside.
Separate biscuits; flatten each to a 3-1/2-in. circle. Place milk and cornmeal in separate shallow bowls; dip both sides into milk and then into cornmeal. Place seven biscuits around the sides and three on the bottom of an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Press biscuits together to form a crust, leaving a scalloped edge around the rim. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Spoon meat mixture over cheese.
Bake until the crust is deep golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and, if desired, fresh parsley. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND SPINACH PIE
1 pound bulk Italian sausage, 1 medium onion, chopped, 6 large eggs, 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry, 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, pastry for double-crust pie, 1 tablespoon water.
In a large skillet, brown sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink, breaking sausage into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain.
Separate 1 egg; reserve yolk for brushing pastry. In a large bowl, whisk remaining eggs and egg white. Stir in sausage mixture, spinach, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic powder and pepper. Preheat the oven to 375°.
On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of pastry dough to a 1/8-in. thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Trim pastry even with a rim. Add sausage mixture. Roll remaining pastry dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling; trim, seal and flute edge.
In a small bowl, whisk water and reserved egg yolk; brush over crust. Cut slits on top. Bake until golden brown, 50 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
BEEF POT PIE
Pie crust: 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 6 tablespoons shortening, 2 tablespoons cold butter, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup cold water,1 pound ground beef, 2 celery ribs, chopped, 1 medium onion chopped, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper, 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, 1 can (7 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
In a large bowl, combine flours and salt. Cut in shortening and butter until crumbly. Add cheese; toss to blend. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate.
For filling, in a large skillet, cook the beef, celery, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; crumble meat; drain.
Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out half of the dough to fit the bottom of an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Transfer to a dish. Spoon filling over crust. Roll out remaining dough to fit on top of the dish; cut slits or use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Place crust over filling; trim and flute edges. Arrange cutouts over crust.
Bake at 375° until bubbly and the crust is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before cutting.
COUNTRY CHICKEN
POT PIE
4 cups of diced cooked chicken, 2 cooked, cooled, diced potatoes, 3/4 cup diced celery, 1/2 cup onion, 2 tablespoons butter, melted, 3 cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 cup of fresh corn, 1 cup of fresh snapped green beans, 1 cup diced carrots, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 18oz. value sized Heinz chicken gravy, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp dried thyme, 1/4 tsp dried ground sage, 1/2 tsp garlic salt, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, 1 double pie crust, 1 egg, beaten, 2 tsp water.
In a small skillet melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add in 3/4 cup chopped celery and 1/2 cup diced onion. Sauté till translucent. In a large bowl add 4 cups chopped chicken, sautéed celery and onions, diced cold potatoes, 3 cups of frozen mixed vegetables, salt, pepper, thyme, oregano, sage, garlic salt and fresh parsley. Mix. Add in 1 can cream of chicken soup and the 18 oz. jar of chicken gravy. Mix till well blended.
Roll bottom pie crust out. Place in a deep pie plate. Fill with meat and vegetable filling. Spread out evenly with a slightly mounded center. Roll out the top pie crust. Gently place it on top of the filling. Trim around the outside edge of the pie plate. Fold excess crust under. Flute crust edges with fingers. Cut small slits for vents in the top of the crust.
Beat egg with water. Using a pastry brush, brush the top of the crust with egg wash. Place pot pie on top of foil lined baking sheet. Place in a preheated 325° oven and bake for 45-55 minutes. Pie is done when the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. (If the crust begins to brown too soon, cover it with a foil tent.) Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Slice and serve.
