Victory. Is it in the bag? In the Bible? All inclusive or exclusive?
An ancient legend tells of a General whose army was afraid to fight. Their enemy was fierce and strong. Their fortress was impenetrable. Their castle walls too high. Their weapons too mighty. The general, however was not afraid. He knew his troops would win. But how could he convince them of that blessed assurance — and complete victory?
His magical coin idea was novel. As far back as he could remember it was quite prophetic. The coin had always foretold the battle outcomes. While one side was minted with an eagle, the other was inscribed with a bear. The precious metal track record was flawless. After the coin toss, if it landed “eagle up” the troops would score another victory. If it landed “bear up” the troops would be defeated.
The troops stood silent as the general flipped his magic metal in the air. Soldiers circled to witness the outcome. Which image would land heads up? Holding their breath, they looked on and shouted when the eagle hit the dirt. Through the ranks the word spread like a cannon blast — “AND WE WILL WIN!”
Bolstered by blessed assurance of victory, the troops marched against their enemy’s castle (and as foretold) — they won. It was only a short time after their victory march, that the general explained the magic of his coin to his pride-filled troops. Legend says, “both sides were identical.” Victory was inevitable. They were bound to win.
Although fictional, the truth can still be trusted: It’s blessed and assured victory that empowers the army. And with all hell breaking loose these “final days of the last days” and so much unprecedented evil colliding with God’s goodness, grace and glory — we also have blessed assurance. Not through a church hymn. Not by a coin. No! Our victory is bequeathed from the conqueror of the death, hell and the grave. Jesus is His Name.
As Jesus’ soldiers, we are strategically positioned and heavenly empowered to shout “victory” before the battle rages. The Bible tells me so. “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” (I John 4:4 New King James)
Child of God, the victory and power within you is far greater than the “hell’s hot air” surrounding you. Satan is defeated. Christ is triumphant. And as Jesus’ enlistees, we can walk, pray, praise, outreach and serve with assured victory. March on.
