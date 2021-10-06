Years ago many acronyms for the word PUSH appeared. They’ve been splattered all over bumper stickers, wall plaques, banners and social media posts. Some use PUSH for: Partners United to Stop Hatred, People Understanding the Severely Handicapped, Praise Until Something Happens, Prevention Using Student Help, People United to Save Humanity, People United Serving Humanity, Persist Until Something Happens.
But I like “Pray Until Something Happens” best. A veteran female medical missionary in Zaire. Africa surely needed that hope-filled reminder. A PUSH event happened during the night when missionary Helen tried to save a mother in severe labor. She had always taught the importance of constant communication with God and how people must pray without ceasing. Helen was no stranger to powerful moments on the Africa field of praying until something happens.
But that night, Helen’s best efforts did not succeed. The mother passed, and her team was left with a crying 2-year-old daughter and a premature baby boy. There was no incubator, electricity or special feeding facility. And because the nights were chilly they wrapped the baby boy in cotton wool and place him in a wooden box. The team stoked up a fire and placed the preemie close to open flames hoping it would be enough to keep him alive.
If only there was an old-fashioned hot water bottle for the newborn! No such favor. The last one had burst and there was no way to get another in time. It was a touch-and-go fight through the night until a preteen orphan girl “stood in the gap” — and opened the windows of heaven through a brave prayer!
When the next morning rolled around, Helen gathered her 40 orphans for prayer. Filled with mixed emotions she explained their dilemma. The toddler sister’s grief was out of control. Mama Helen also mentioned the immediate need for a hot water bottle. That’s when 10-year-old Ruth started talking to God: “Please, God, send us a water bottle today. It’ll be no good tomorrow. We need the hot water bottle. God the baby will be dead without it. So please send it this afternoon. And while You’re at it, would You please send a dolly for the little sister, so she’ll know you really love her?”
Missionary Helen struggled to honestly say “Amen.” The only way God could answer such a childlike faith prayer would be a parcel from her homeland England, that she had not seen or heard from in four years. Besides, who would send a hot water bottle to someone living on the equator?
That afternoon, a 22-pound parcel arrived on missionary’s doorstep. Tears flowed. She asked the orphans to help her unpack the goodies. All 40 pairs of eyes focused on the box full of bright colored jerseys, boxes of raisins and bags of candies. She dug deeper and pulled out knitted bandages for the leper-patients. As Helen put her hand once again, she quickly pulled out a new hot water bottle!
Everybody squealed — except Ruth. With boldfaced faith, the preteen prayer warrior rushed to the box: “Well, if God has sent the bottle, He must have sent the dolly, too!” And He did. Under some of packing material, at the very bottom was a beautifully dressed dolly.
Miraculously the large parcel was en route for five months — 150 days before Ruth “called out and released her faith”, Helen’s Senior Sunday School class (back home) obeyed a prompting from Above to send a hot water bottle to the equator … and a dolly. In brokenness, Mama Helen confessed later, “I was hopeless. I had not asked God to send it, nor believed He could this time.”
Philippians 4:19 says, “… my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ.” Just like Jehovah Jireh provided the answer to an expectant prayer of an orphan girl “ to bring it in that afternoon” – He can meet your needs also! Tie a big knot to your faith. He’s an on-time God, yes He is!
