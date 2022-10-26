The book of Psalms is an extraordinary series of blessings given by God that exhibits a remarkable timelessness spanning millenniums. Its constituent prayers and songs have provided inspiration, peace, tranquility, and wonder for as long as they have existed.
They are, in essence, prayers that God has given us to return to Him both as a part of our daily prayer and when our own thoughts and words fail us. The Psalms can and should be considered as another form of God-given grace.
In the times in which we find ourselves overwhelmed by life’s experiences and the constant drum beat of bad news, where do you turn? It seems that we often neglect our most blessed resources even though most Christians would likely say that we turn to the Word of God in times of distress. Sometimes, however, we are not sure where in the Bible to turn.
Throughout the history of God’s people, it has been the Psalms that have been the best resource for those experiencing hopelessness, discouragement, and distress.
The Psalms open our minds, hearts and mouths with just words we need to find relief. As the psalmists were inspired by God, they were expressing their deepest feelings. Those same feelings are the ones we feel as well. God knew it and so caused these words of prayer to be written. They present a full anatomy of the state of the soul, even the darker side that is so often illuminated by the travails of life.
And so, whether it is a part of your daily prayer or when you are in a dry time and don’t know what to pray or you are distressed by life’s circumstances, turn to God’s prayers that he gave to us to pray to Him, the Psalms. You will find an amazing and joyful restoration of peace that only God himself can provide.
