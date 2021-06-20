The Preserve Talbot History coalition was founded by concerned Talbot citizens to counter the historical inaccuracies perpetuated by the Move the Monument coalition which is pursuing an agenda advocated by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) since 2015 to extripate civil war history.
The Preserve Talbot History coalition is committed to providing our citizens factual and truthful Civil War history of Maryland and Talbot County and the history of the Talbot Boys memorial conception and placement. All historical facts reveal that the Talbot Boys memorial is simply a memorial to Talbot Countians who fought in the Civil war and was conceived to have a companion Union memorial. There is no supporting evidence that this memorial was meant to oppress people of color and such accusations should be dismissed as false.
Our historical research committee has volunteered hundreds of hours diligently researching historical facts and documents and placing them on our website for all citizens to review. The results of our initial research on the Talbot Boys memorial were published in the Star Democrat and which documents how the motivation to build the Talbot Boys memorial was tied to the Gettysburg reunion held on the 50th anniversary of that great battle. (Visit www.preservetalbothistory.org to review the full article).
Since that publication additional historical documents have been uncovered. We have found that Talbot’s Union and Confederate veterans cooperated in many areas and held a joint reunion here in Talbot County shortly after the Gettysburg reunion. The Union and Confederate monument committees cooperated with each other and Confederate Captain Oswald Tilghman’s wife assisted as a volunteer fund raiser for the Union monument committee.
The accusation that the Talbot Boys “only” fought to preserve slavery again comes from the talking points of the SPLC. This accusation is derived from one of the primary reasons the original seven States seceded. This reason is then attributed as the motivation and purpose for which all confederate men fought as well as the “Talbot Boys”.
This rationale fully ignores that four other States seceded due to the unconstitutionality of federal troops initiating military action against the States and completely ignores the highly significant historical events experienced specifically by Marylanders. This also ignores a basic historical fact recorded by Mr. Lincoln’s own words, by the proclamations of US Congress, and the Maryland State Legislature, that during the war’s first two years the sole objective was to reunite the States and slavery would fully remain after unification.
Maryland was a free State that did not secede or commit any hostile action against the Federal government. Yet Maryland’s independence and democracy was crushed with the arrest of our Legislature, US Congressman, the Baltimore Mayor, Police Chief and city council. Cannons were placed in our cities with orders to bombard our civilians if Maryland resisted Federal occupation. Maryland’s territory was occupied against her will and basic Constitutional protections were unlawfully taken from our citizens.
Maryland citizens were subject to unlawful searches of their homes and person and private property was unlawfully confiscated. Many Maryland men labeled “Southern Sympathizer” were often viciously beaten, had their livestock or crops confiscated, had their business shut down or not allowed to work. Historians account that over 450 court marshals against members of the occupying forces for committing sexual assaults against Maryland woman, a number assumed to be grossly under reported due to woman’s reluctance to reports such atrocities at that time.
Thousands of Marylanders were arrested as political prisoners simply for expressing opposition to the war, by expressing a belief that Americans held the right to choose its government as asserted in our Declaration of Independence, or simply for opposing any of Mr. Lincoln’s policies in general. Maryland elections were censored by Federal troops with many Marylanders intimidated and where Federal troops decided who could vote and who could not.
Many historians provide “reasons” why Mr. Lincoln was so heavy handed against Maryland, citing Maryland’s geography, supply routes, etc. Regardless of the reasons, Mr. Lincoln’s actions against Maryland and her citizens were grossly unconstitutional. This does not mean that we as Americans should desire a different outcome from that conflict.
As Americans it is our right and civic duty to fully evaluate our government’s historical actions against our citizens. Do we ever want any President to again commit the same actions against a free State and her citizens which the Lincoln administration did to Maryland? Do we accept that any future President may imprison our elected official and citizens without trial?
Do we accept that our President and federal government officials shall have the power to set aside the Constitutional protections of any citizen which that future government “labels” as undesirable? Or should we hold fast to the terms of the US Constitution, a document created and designed to protect our citizens against the abuses of government?
Should we not as citizens be intolerant of abuses of our Constitution, the sole document that protects our citizens from the evils of a totalitarian regime seen so often throughout world history and even today? There is no “middle ground” — one cannot freely accept and excuse Constitutional violations of the past without freely accepting the same for ourselves, our children and future generations to come.
History records that the most overt act of the federal government’s abuse of power against Maryland’s civilians during the Civil War was the beating and imprisonment of Talbot’s Judge Carmichael. During this event 125 Federal troops surrounded Talbot’s courthouse, beat judge Carmichael in his own courtroom and then imprisoned him without charges or trial. The only crime the old judge had committed was to uphold the Constitution of the United States. The Judge had held that the imprisonment and executions of civilians by the federal military was unconstitutional. Judge Carmichael was vindicated. In 1866, in Ex Parte Milligan, the US Supreme Court ruled that such actions by Federal forces were a direct violation of the US Constitution.
Instead of accepting and embracing the unique history of Maryland and Talbot County, which ironically, seems to support the underlying social justice tenant that citizens are denied their Constitutional rights by government based upon a preconceived “label” placed upon them, the NAACP and the Move the Monument coalition are further attempting to modify our history to suit their narrative. To sidestep the indisputable historical evidence that Marylanders were motivated by the extreme crushing of Maryland’s civil liberties, the Move the Monument Coalition is now promoting a falsehood asserted by Mr. Mickey Terrone — that all the Talbot Boys were militia members left for the South immediately at the war’s onset well before any “purported” civil rights abuses against Marylander’s occurred. Additionally Mr. Terrone asserts that Talbot men fought for slavery to “protect their social status” fearing that freed slaves would overtake them in society. Obviously, Mr. Terrone — a New Yorker, was not informed that half of Talbot’s black citizens were already free before the war began and that Talbot County is home to the oldest free black community in America.
The historical research committee of the Preserve Talbot History coalition has been working diligently researching the enlistment records of the Talbot Boys. We announce that again the statements of the Move the Monument Coalition and those of Mr. Terrone have been proven to be completely inaccurate. Of the 84 names listed on our Monument we have uncovered the enlistment records of 72 of these men.
This accounts for 85.7% of the Talbot Boys. Of this over 54% of our men joined the Confederacy within a five-month period after the beating of Judge Carmichael which occurred on 27 May 1862, well over a year after the commencement of the Civil War. The monthly enlistment rate during this five-month period was 450% greater than the enlistment rate prior to the beating of Judge Carmichael.
Equally important is how the enlistments of Talbot Countians dropped precipitously once Mr. Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation. With the Emancipation Proclamation issued on January 1st, 1863 the Union’s War objective then included freeing the slaves in the rebellious States (not Maryland).
After the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation Talbot’s Confederate enlistments dropped to less than 2% of that of the post Carmichael enlistment period. This steep drop in enlistments after the Emancipation Proclamation supports that Talbot Countians were not motivated to fight for the cause of slavery.
Such extensive historical research has not been undertaken by any historian before this time and is the product of hundreds of volunteer hours by our citizens to uncover the truth behind the Talbot Boys. This data is both historically and statistically significant and reveal to us, by our Talbot’s ancestors’ own deliberate actions, what motivated these men to fight against the Union – the tyrannical actions of the Federal government against Maryland and her citizens.
To review the data file and supporting documents go to www.preservetalbothistory.org.
Paul Callahan and Lynn Mielke are members of Preserve Talbot History Inc. and residents of Talbot County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.