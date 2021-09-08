I have used this quote from Max Lucado in a number of sermons that I have preached throughout the years and have found it to be meaningful: “God loves you just the way you are, but He refuses to leave you that way. He wants you to be just like Jesus.”
God indeed loves you and me just the way we are … full of issues and struggles; full of worry and doubt; full of sinfulness and selfishness. I know this to be true because the Bible tells us that God demonstrated his love towards us even though we were still sinners (Romans 5:8). We are also told that nothing in all of creation will be able to separate us from God’s love (Romans 8:39).
I also know that I have not risen to the heights of my purpose and potential. There is so much more yet that I believe God would like to see accomplished in and through me. I can relate to the Apostle Paul when he told the Philippian church that he has not yet taken hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of him. He admitted to not being perfect by falling short of his potential.
Yet he never gave up!
He made a commitment to press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God had called him. And then he assured his readers that Jesus has the power to transform all of us so that we may be like Jesus as well. But we must be patient, never give up and continue working towards our goals.
The past 18 months have been tough. I believe they have been some of the toughest months for many of us. But we must press on! God is not finished with us yet.
