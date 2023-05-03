The busy season is upon us — all levels of spring sports events, lawn maintenance, spring maintenance inside and out, painting, and the list grows! One thing for sure, everyone is on time for dinner! As I look in the freezer and plan filling but quick and easy preparation plans, I survey those “quick meal” utensils that would make these very situations “simple.” I see the crock pot, the steam pot, the Instant Pot, the FryDaddy, the pizza baker/oven, the microwave, the sandwich grill and the local carry-out shop number.
The hot dog toaster, another great invention ... or so the ad said. This little invention reassembled a toaster but a toaster for hot dog buns instead of bread slices. I thought this gadget looked neat, so I bought one. My first try was a quick lunch. I loaded the upright slots with four hot dogs and pulled down the handle to begin cooking, the “dogs” immediately began cooking then slightly burning and then splitting open. I unplugged the machine – attempted to shake out what’s left of the four dogs. The dogs were well cooked as I liked but ended up in small chunks. FOR SALE — one hot dog toaster!
INSTANT POT CLASSIC POT ROAST
Rub a 2-3 pound boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into four pieces with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1-2 teaspoons black pepper. Spray your six quart pot insert with cooking spray. Select sauté; adjust to normal. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in insert, add beef and cook for 4 to 6 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown. Turn and cook for 4 to 6 minutes on the second side until browned. Transfer to a medium bowl using tongs. Add 2 cups chopped onions and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown. Stir in 1 cup beef flavored broth.
Hit CANCEL and stir in 8 medium peeled and cut into fourths carrots, 3 celery stalks cut into 1-inch pieces, 3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped, and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves. Stir in 8 baby red potatoes, cut in half, and add the beef to this mixture in the insert. Secure the lid and set the pressure valve to SEALING. Select MANUAL cook on high pressure for 45 minutes.
Select CANCEL. Set the pressure valve to VENTING to quicken release pressure. Remove beef to a serving platter.
In a small bowl mix 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water with a whisk, stirring constantly until thickened. Serve with vegetables.
INSTANT POT RICE
1 cup Jasmine or white rice, 1 cup cold water, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt optional. Rinse rice under cold water, gently scrubbing the rice with your fingertips in a circling motion. Pour out the milky water and continue to rinse until the water is clear. Be sure to drain well. Add 1 cup (230g) rice and 1 cup (250ml) cold water in Instant Pot Pressure Cooker. Close the lid, turn the venting knob to sealing position. Pressure cook at high pressure for 3 minutes, then natural release for 10 minutes. Turn the venting knob to the venting position to release the remaining pressure. Open the lid quickly. Add salt to the rice for seasoning.
INSTANT POT RED BEANS AND RICE
1-pound dried kidney beans (about 2-1/2 cups), 2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 1 pound), 1 package (12 ounces) fully cooked andouille chicken sausage links or flavor of choice, sliced, 1 medium green pepper, chopped, 1 medium onion, chopped, 2 celery ribs, chopped, 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1 teaspoon salt, hot cooked rice. Rinse and sort beans. Soak overnight according to package directions. Drain, discard water; rinse with cool water. In a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker, combine beans, ham, sausage, vegetables, pepper sauce, garlic, salt and enough water to cover (about 4 cups). Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 30 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Serve with previously cooked rice.
And now for some air fryer recipes, these handy little machines have come a long way in the last few years. I can remember first hearing about these machines that were the size of a coffee maker. Now most models are the size of microwaves and some ovens also come with an “air fryer” option. Amazing!
AIR FRYER
COUNTRY RIBS
2 lbs. ribs country-style, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 2 teaspoon ground black pepper, 5 ounces of your favorite barbecue sauce. Rinse the ribs and then pat them dry. Add the garlic powder, smoked paprika, and ground black seasoning to a small bowl and set aside. Preheat the air fryer to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare the basket of the air fryer with nonstick cooking spray. Rub the ribs with a small amount of the seasoning mixture. Place the ribs in a single layer in the basket of the air fryer. Cook at 380 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the basket and brush barbecue sauce onto the tops and sides of the ribs. Place back into the air fryer and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer to ensure the pork has reached 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
When I got my first FryDaddy back in the mid ‘80s, one the most popular side dishes at the time were homemade French fries. Now with the air fryer you can get the same crispy outside — soft inside French fries but without deep fried grease. Back then and now I prefer russet potatoes as they have enough starch for this kind of dish. And leave that peel on for more flavor but if you find it is too tough, then by all means peel the skin. You may need to adjust cooking times depending on the size of our potato wedges. You can peel or leave the peel on the potato.
AIR FRYER
FRENCH FRIES
1 pound russet potatoes, salt and pepper to taste, cooking oil. Wash 1 pound of russet potatoes and cut into wedges, Season with salt and pepper, Spray basket lightly with cooking oil. Place wedges in the air fryer basket making sure not to crowd them so air can circulate. Spray tops of potato wedges lightly with cooking spray, cook at 400 degrees F for 7 minutes and then flip over and cook for 7 minutes more.
AIR FRYER CHICKEN NUGGETS
1 boneless skinless chicken breast, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted, 1/2 cup breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan optional. Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees for 4 minutes.
Trim any fat from chicken breast, slice into 1/2-inch-thick slices, then each slice into 2 to 3 nuggets. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Place melted butter in a small bowl and breadcrumbs (with Parmesan, if using) in another small bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in butter, then breadcrumbs.
Place in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to bake in two batches or more. Set the timer to 8 minutes. When done, check if the internal temperature of chicken nuggets is at least 165 degrees F.
Remove nuggets from the basket with tongs and set onto a plate to cool.
AIR FRYER CINNAMON SUGAR DONUTS
Cooking spray, 1/2 cups milk, 1/4 cups plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided, 1 (0.25-oz.) packet or 2 1/4 teaspoon active-dry yeast, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 4 tablespoons butter, melted, 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
For CINNAMON SUGAR 1/2 cups granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 tablespoon melted butter.
Grease a large bowl with cooking spray.
In a small, microwave-safe bowl or glass measuring cup, add milk. Microwave until lukewarm, 40 seconds. Add a teaspoon of sugar and stir to dissolve, then sprinkle over yeast and let sit until frothy, about 8 minutes.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ¼ cup sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla.
Pour in yeast mixture, mix to combine, then add in dry ingredients, stirring with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.
Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead until elastic and only slightly tacky, adding more flour a teaspoon at a time if needed, about 5 minutes. Form into a ball then place dough in an oiled bowl and cover with a clean dish towel. Let dough rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly grease with cooking spray.
Punch down dough, then turn onto a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 1/2” thick rectangle. Using a doughnut cutter or 3” and 1” biscuit cutters, punch out your doughnuts. Knead any scraps together and punch out more doughnuts or holes. Place doughnuts and holes onto baking sheets, cover with dish towel, and let rise again, 40 minutes to 1 hour more.
Grease basket of air fryer with cooking spray and add 2 doughnuts and 2 doughnut holes at a time, making sure doughnuts don’t touch. Cook at 375° for 6 minutes, until deeply golden. Place on cooling rack and repeat with remaining dough. In a large shallow bowl, whisk together cinnamon and sugar. Brush doughnuts with melted butter and toss in cinnamon sugar.
APPLE CHIPS
2 apples, thinly sliced, 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. In a large bowl toss apples with cinnamon and sugar. Working in batches, place apples in a single layer in the basket of air fryer (some overlap is okay). Bake at 350° for about 12 minutes, flipping every 4 minutes.
Wow — these modern-day cooking gadgets are different from my old cast iron, 2 inches of country lard, a cut up frying chicken smothered in flour and salt and pepper! Let’s save the day with some quick foods using that modern “save the day” equipment!
