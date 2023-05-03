Air fryer meals
METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

The busy season is upon us — all levels of spring sports events, lawn maintenance, spring maintenance inside and out, painting, and the list grows! One thing for sure, everyone is on time for dinner! As I look in the freezer and plan filling but quick and easy preparation plans, I survey those “quick meal” utensils that would make these very situations “simple.” I see the crock pot, the steam pot, the Instant Pot, the FryDaddy, the pizza baker/oven, the microwave, the sandwich grill and the local carry-out shop number.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.