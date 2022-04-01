DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college graduate, and I cannot find a decent-paying job. I’ve been looking for almost five years now, to no avail. I have friends who didn’t even go to school, and they’ve been able to secure jobs making triple the amount I’m offered because of their experience. I’m beginning to think college was a waste of time and money. How can I manifest a decent-paying job? —College Grad
DEAR COLLEGE GRAD: Now may be a good time for you, as the job market has changed a lot because of the pandemic. It starts with a new mindset. You have to shore up all the confidence in your abilities you can muster. Start by making a list of what you are good at doing. Think broadly about your skills and talents. This can include hobbies, handiwork, even mastery of video games. Then look at the jobs that are currently available. How can your skills translate into those jobs? Focus less on your degree and more on what you know.
Recognize, too, that you may have to start at a lower wage and position than you feel you deserve. That’s OK. Getting your foot in the door is the first step. Know that because of the Great Resignation that occurred during the pandemic, there are more jobs available now than in the recent past. Do not give up hope. Package yourself in a refreshed way. In interviews, let the company know that you are eager and willing to learn the job and help them fill whatever need they have.
The most important thing to know as you search for a job is that the company hiring is looking for someone who can do whatever task is not being fulfilled at the moment. If you can figure out how you can do that, you will have a greater chance of getting hired. Do your best not to compare yourself to others. Keep putting yourself out there.
One more thing: If you can do any volunteer work at a company that interests you, that could be another way into a job you really want. Some people work part-time and volunteer part-time until the two can come together as one.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.