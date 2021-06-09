June 6 is D-Day and June 14 is Flag Day making June certainly a red-white-blue kind of month. There are upcoming parties for graduations, delayed birthday parties, anniversaries, and just gatherings of families. We still need to maintain precautions in public with wearing masks and sanitizing hands and cart handles to continue being safe. After many months of being apart, let us begin gathering and cooking!
Any day is a great day to fly the U.S. flag and celebrate with family and friends. Let’s celebrate with a family fest any day of the week.
SQUASH CASSEROLE
Cook enough yellow squash to equal 4 cups, mashed, and place in a large mixing bowl with 1 chopped medium onion, 2 beaten eggs, 1/2 cup margarine, one cup grated cheese of your choice, 12 crushed saltine crackers, one package ranch style dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and place in a casserole dish that has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Top with enough bread crumbs to cover. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 30 minutes. Serve warm.
ZUCCHINI SURPRISE
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together in a large mixing bowl: 1 cup Bisquick, 3 cups unpeeled zucchini thinly sliced, 1/2 chopped onion, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons parsley, 1/2 tablespoon salt, dash of black pepper 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1 finely chopped clove of garlic, 4 beaten eggs and 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Mix well and pour into a 9 x 13 x 2 inch baking pan. Bake for 25 — 30 minutes or until golden brown. Good, warm or cool.
TEXAS-STYLE BARBECUE CHICKEN
Purchase two 3 1/2 pound chickens, wash chickens with cold water, and cut up, leaving skin on. Rub chicken pieces with a mixture of the juice of 1 lemon and 4 minced garlic cloves. Combine 1/4 cup coarse salt, 2 tablespoons paprika, and 2 teaspoons ground red pepper and sprinkle this over the chicken. Place chicken, skin side up, on wire racks and set over baking sheets. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 8 hours. When chicken is ready, preheat the oven to 300 degrees. When it is hot, place chicken on racks in the pans and bake for 1 hour. While chicken is baking, prepare charcoal and then transfer chicken to the barbecue grill, turning meat occasionally until meat is done and skin is crisp. Takes about 5 — 6 minutes per side.
CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN NUGGETS
In a large bowl combine 1 envelope onion soup mix, 1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs, 1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper, and 1 teaspoon thyme. Mix together well and dip one pound of boneless chicken breast, cut into 1 inch pieces, coating well. In a large skillet, heat 1/2 inch cooking oil and place chicken in the oil. Cook chicken over medium heat, turning once, until well done. Drain on paper towels — makes about 5 dozen. Serve with your favorite sauces.
A tray of fresh fruit slices is always welcomed at any gathering but a delicious dip for the fresh fruit is even better. Here are teo great fruit dips to serve with the fruit.
FRUIT DIP
(Version one)
Mix together with an electric mixer: one 14 ounce container marshmallow creme and one 8 ounce package softened cream cheese. Mix until really smooth. This dip is excellent with strawberries.
(Version two)
Mix with an electric mixer: one 17 ounce jar marshmallow creme, 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Mix until smooth and serve with all types of fresh fruit.
Don’t forget Father’s Day is right around the corner on June 20, so get the grills out for dad or maybe even get a new grill for that dad who loves year round grilling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.