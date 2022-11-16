As we head into Thanksgiving, I want to share three quick things from 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
First, do you see how often these things are supposed to take place in our lives? Once a year during the week of thanksgiving? When we think about them? When something really good happens? NO! Rejoice ALWAYS. Pray CONTINUALLY. Give thanks IN ALL CIRCUMSTANCES.
Rejoicing, praying and giving thanks should become a habit...a lifestyle choice that we choose to engage in because it brings such peace to our lives.
The second thing I want to mention is that these are all verbs! It is too easy to turn these into nouns or a state of being: BE joyful, BE in prayer, BE thankful. There are times we don’t feel joyful...we don’t feel prayerful...we don’t feel very thankful. The Apostle Paul who wrote this letter is not telling people to BE these things!! He is telling people to DO them.
The third thing I want to mention today is that when we rejoice, pray, give thanks, we are accomplishing God’s will for our lives. Many people ask this big question: “What is God’s will for my life? What does he want me to do with my life?” I think that question is answered in this verse: Rejoice...Pray...Give Thanks. Knowing the will of God starts with your willingness and ability to rejoice, pray and give thanks in all things at all times.”
I believe God will guide us into all things if we have a heart of joy, prayer and thanksgiving. Once we ignore these things and stop doing them...it becomes a lot more difficult if not impossible to truly hear God’s direction for your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.