I am convinced our independence as a nation was essential for us to become the great nation we are today, but also our dependence upon God is the only thing that will allow us to remain a great nation in the future.
When we were younger, we all seemed to want to be independent. Then finally that day came. But reality came too. We had to start paying rent, buying food, making car payments, paying insurance on our car, paying the utilities, buying our own clothes, washing them and then of course picking up after ourselves. It didn’t take long, at least for me, before I decided being independent wasn’t all I thought it was going to be, and being dependent on Mom and Dad wasn’t so bad after all.
The truth is, friends, the same goes with our relationship with God. Living our lives independent of God isn’t all it is cracked up to be, and if we are honest, our lives were, to say the least, messed up and empty. It is not until we are totally dependent upon God that we experience a life with meaning, purpose, direction, peace and fulfillment.
Jesus said He came to give us an abundant life. So, I encourage you this week to be thankful for our independence as a nation, but also be sure that your life is totally dependent upon the Lord.
This column first appeared in the Times-Record in July 2014.
