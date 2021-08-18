A number of years ago as I was on the road one day, I heard a story regarding comments made by Bill Nye, “the science guy,” on Bill Maher’s show. It caught my attention because of a reference to Genesis. To my dismay, though not unexpected, the Genesis account was mocked.
Maher referenced a speech Nye delivered in 2006 where he criticized the literal interpretation of Genesis 1:16 which reads: “God made two great lights — the greater light to govern the day and the lesser light to govern the night.” (NIV) Nye said the sun is a star and the moon is really just reflecting light. The biblical account, when compared to the scientific account is apparently a contradiction in Nye’s mind.
Notwithstanding Nye’s rather infantile understanding of the biblical account, it was Maher’s statement that followed that was even more ludicrous. “…but you cannot see that and not know that religion is the enemy of science. I mean people say we can reconcile science and faith. No we can’t.” It is evident that both Nye and Maher are untrained to make such assertions, and it is also clear that such statements represent a primitive, rather crude knowledge of the Bible.
The Bible is not a science book. But when it speaks to science, it is accurate. So, what to do with Nye’s comment? It is really quite simple. The Bible documents that God made the sun and the moon and that they were created for the purpose of providing light. The Bible says nothing about how the light is generated. Happily for us, that was left to our discovery through true scientific endeavor.
Both Nye and Maher are also ignorant about the significant impact Jewish and Christian scientists have had on science. Among the numerous scientists of faith in history are the likes of Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. Recall a sermon illustration I presented almost a year ago about Matthew Fountaine Maury, known as the “Pathfinder of the Seas.” He was instrumental in the creation of what would become the United States Naval Observatory. He was the author of the first textbook of modern oceanography called, Physical Geography of the Sea. Maury had read Psalm 8:8, “…all that swim the paths of the sea.” (NIV) He declared that, “if the Word of God says there are paths in the sea, they must be there and I am going to find them.” Within a few years he had charted the sea lanes and currents that up until that time were unknown to science.
Jonah also provides a “hint” of science that is often overlooked. Jonah 2:6 states: “To the roots of the mountains I sank down.” So what? Well, did you know that until a century and a half ago, the ocean was believed to be rather bowl shaped — that the deepest part of the oceans was to be found somewhere in the middle? To make matters even more interesting, I doubt there was a window inside the fish that Jonah could observe the mountains in the ocean. Somehow, he already knew. Consider also 2 Samuel 22:16, “The valleys of the sea were exposed and the foundation of the earth laid bare at the rebuke of the Lord.” These verses are solid indicators of things God taught and teaches through the Bible that a casual reader would typically miss.
To be sure, I could list many accounts of scientific discovery wrought from biblical information. One does not have do much research to discover the fact that quite a number of the scientific developments of the world came from the Judeo-Christian view driving our open-ended desire to understand God’s universe.
Religion is not the enemy of science; nor is science the enemy of religion. As a point of fact, science and theology were one and the same discipline until the middle 1800s. Despite the split, there are still numerous Jewish and Christian scientists seeking to better understand the universe that God has created — and they do so without an agenda.
We must strive to read the Bible with intent and purpose for there are amazing truths found even in the smallest phrases.
