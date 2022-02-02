Greetings and the peace of God to everyone. It’s 2022, thank God we made it. Through dangers and threats, seen and unseen Lord, we thank you for keeping and loving us. Christmas has come and gone, the season of Advent, the miracle birth of Jesus, but the spirit of hope, joy, peace, love and miracles lives on within and around us each and every day. Our world, our nation, our media, can often project negative and hopeless situations, but I have “Good News!” In the midst of darkness the light appears. In the midst of troubles and trials, hurts and disappointments God has a blessing for you because, “Miracles are still for today!”
In I Kings 17:13-14, Elijah told the widow woman who was gathering sticks to prepare one last meal for she and her son, but to fear not, and make a cake for him first. She obeyed and the meal and oil never ran out. They ate for many days to come. A miracle from God!
On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways flight 1594 had to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River. There was no loss of life. A miracle from God! In October of 2021, a group of missionaries were kidnapped by a Haitian group. On Dec. 15, 2021, through prayer God led them to safety under the cover of the stars and moon by night. There was no loss of life. A miracle from God!
On Jan. 11, 2022, a medevac helicopter transporting a baby with three others on board crashed on the street in Philadelphia. There was no loss of life. A miracle from God! Truly, truly, yes, miracles are for today. Trust Jesus and never doubt.
On Dec. 19, 2021, as I was attempting to dismiss from the morning worship, I heard the Lord say “(give) one more praise!” As we began to praise the Lord spoke, “Miracles are here. Someone’s miracle is on the way!” As I shared what the Lord had spoken, the praise intensified. Eight hours after leaving that service and obeying the voice of God, the miracle phone call came. You see, someone who faithfully trust and believes God was next in line for their miracle.
They were in that service and with hands raised to heaven they praised the Lord. The new kidney they have been waiting for, for years, at this “season of miracles” is now available! The transplant doctor called and said prepare to travel we feel this is a perfect match. The drive that should have taken eight hours was driven in six and a half hours through the night to one of the top hospitals with an expert transplant team waiting their arrival. Our Christmas miracle became a complete success on Dec. 20, 2021. This miracle is special to me personally; it’s a member of my family.
Oh but God wasn’t finished, on Dec. 28, 2021, he performed another miracle within the church body. Yes, yes, yes, miracles are for today!
What the Lord did many many years ago, he desires to do today. He is the same yesterday, today and will be on tomorrow and forever more.
The world needs miracles. We need to hear the wonderful testimonies that increase our faith. Place everything in the hand of God and soon you will see God’s hand in everything!
Remain faithful; remain grateful; remain hopeful. Above all remain prayerful. Your miracle is on the way. Miracles are for today.
