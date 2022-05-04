Always as the first Saturday in May rolls around, I tend to think of Jockey Bill Hartack.
He came to our home in West Laurel for dinner one night in the 1970s. My father, a respected jockey on the Maryland circuit named William J. Passmore invited his longtime friend to dinner. Bill Hartack was also riding on the Maryland circuit. My father and Bill were the same age and made names for themselves, although Bill had won more prestigious awards. Yet, they understood each other- the ups and downs of racing, the weight issues, the broken bones. I cannot even imagine what Bill initially thought when he sat down at our long kitchen table and watched seven teenage children (each child approximately one year apart in age) consume the discussion and most of the food. He must have enjoyed it because the next thing that happened was that he moved into our home for many months. I guess if he was brave enough to hop onto a fast horse, he was brave enough to manage seven teenagers. Brave man!
He was a joy, a legend, an industrious worker, and a super nice man who paved the way for his own success and his own history. People were in awe of him due to his many accolades and Derby record alongside Eddie Arcaro as the winningest jockey by crossing the finish line at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Derby five times. Like Arcaro, most of Bill’s winnings came in the 1950’s and 1960’s when horse racing was at its peak. If someone wanted to gamble, the racetrack was one of the venues to do such. And why not enjoy a day of fun and eating in the clubhouse while trying to pick the favorite horse? The track attendance was always huge and the key players on the track became quite popular. Bill ended up on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1956 and 1964 and on the cover of Time magazine in 1958. The artist, Leroy Neiman, painted an oil painting of him that Chick Lang, former manager of Pimlico Racetrack, graced in his Talbot County home. At one point, Chick was Bill’s agent. It was a happy time and Bill fit right in with the racing arena.
Bill also fit in at our home. He took over the basement and we allowed him the privacy he enjoyed. He brought with him large rolls of leather so that he could work his hobby making leather hats, belts, pocketbooks, and other creations. One day I snuck downstairs, went into his workshop, and saw five finely made leather shoulder bags with each of the five Passmore daughter’s initials on them. The site of the purses showed me that although he exemplified toughness on the track, he was really a warm soul.
Bill never had any children and he basked in our comings and goings. He was a good sport even when my older sister, anxious to get to the high school dance, banged into his powder blue Cadillac parked in our driveway, not once but twice. He was also a good sport when someone stole his horse trailer of possessions that was placed in our back yard. In the middle of the night, the trailer, filled with vintage Tiffany trophies and family artifacts, was wheeled off our property and into the hands of thieves. I would have cried my eyes out if I owned such precious items, but Bill took it as another life situation that occurred.
It was well known that Bill hated the press. He always refused to speak with anyone associated with the press, so he ended up with a mystique about him. But we knew his passions. He dated Nancy Sinatra at one time, but loved a woman named Patrice (her wealthy father had other plans for her), and he was enthusiastic about watching the Miss America Pageant (Marilyn Van Derbur was his all-time favorite winner).
At the twilight of his career, Bill decided that he should transition from jockey to racing official and he ultimately did that. One day, without a goodbye, the seven Passmore children came home from school, dropped our books on the first floor then proceeded to our bedrooms. Each one of us saw gifts selected especially for each one of us. I opened my gift, and it was a lovely bottle of Chanel #5 perfume. We each received a writing from Bill: “Love, Bill.”
So, this year as I attend the Kentucky Derby, I will reminisce about the pleasure of knowing Bill Hartack. I think I will spritz a bit of Chanel #5 on my skin just to remind him in heaven that all of us loved him and that he was just as delightful as the perfume.
Cathy Passmore Jarosz is a resident of Easton.
