It’s been a couple of years. My mom died of cancer March 22 of 2021, so a little over two years.
Things like that can take you by surprise even when you are expecting them. It’s the old phenomenon of thinking you are ready for something for which you can never really be ready, like a having kids.
One day, the anticipation, the next day, the loss has happened and life is barreling onward.
Our emotions have circuits that can be tripped, a mechanism in our psyches that prevent us from feeling too much bad, and instead, feeling numb.
For those prone to compartmentalizing strong emotions, especially negative ones, the process feels like the natural progression of how stress is handled.
Being a compartmentalizer, when my mom’s passing happened, I welcomed the numbness. I buried myself in the arrangements of saying goodbye, I wrapped up in the process of being strong for my kids and moving forward to try to keep pace with the unremitting drumbeat of daily life.
I found myself confronted with the emotions, with the loss later, a moment when didn’t expect it.
I was attending a concert in late September 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. The concert featured music legend Willie Nelson at the top of the playbill, but a band I was really there to see playing before him, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
My rendezvous with a moment of grieving came as I subconsciously knew it would, when they played one of their hits, “Hey Mama.”
“Hey mama, it’s me,” the song started. “I know it ain’t all been easy, nothing ever good really is,” Rateliff sang.
The song continued through lyrics that describe a conversation of the singer with the singer’s mother, a talk that shifts to a tone of admonition.
“Better start acting like this here is a race.” The lyrics rang through the beautiful summer air.
Alone in a crowd of thousands, tears welled up in my eyes as the compartments inside me containing the grief started to open.
I started to weep, experiencing raw grief over the loss of my mom for the first time in that way, certainly for the first time in the open.
The concert continued, my tears dried. Life barreled onward again.
Near the first anniversary of her death, I listened to “Hey Mama” for the second time since she passed, the other being at the concert, and I paid closer attention to the lyrics than ever before, particularly the tough love admonition the mom gives in the latter half of the song.
“You ain’t gone far enough to say, ‘at least I tried,’” the verse said.
“You ain’t worked hard enough to say, ‘Well I’ve done mine.’” And in that moment, the compartments inside opened again, and tears welled once more in my eyes.
My mom, the philosophical and creative thinker, the consummate conversationalist, the often off-the-wall but regularly jarringly pragmatic advice giver, is gone.
That day, just like today, as I’m pursuing new, difficult and what I believe to be important things in my professional career, as I’m trying my hardest to be a good dad to her grandkids, I needed to hear what my mom would have been likely to say, the tough love I need right now to hear: “You ain’t run far enough to say, ‘My legs have failed.’”
The song ended, and I figuratively started to put the grief, the loss, the hurt back inside the compartment, with a sense of gratitude.
I’m grateful for all the advice she gave, I’m grateful to have her, and while I certainly don’t want her to be gone, I’m grateful for missing her.
