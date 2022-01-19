Sitting in the rocking chair drinking hot lemon tea with the temperature outside at 28 degrees I was reminiscing about the warm days of spring and summer. The idea came to me to write about the past warm days and not the cold days of January. The local businesses who are struggling in the cold and short-handed on help does not help the situation at all. The economy is hurting everyone, and we need to support each other in these “hard times,” beginning with our local stores and markets.
Taking a ride and looking for bargains, the first stop was fuel for the vehicle — no choice of stations — just the cheapest price is necessary. Going past the Bay Water Trading Company, I stopped in as they promote local farmers products year around and use them to incorporate in their cooking for public purchase. Bartenfelder’s Farms in Preston and Taylor Farms in Preston both serve three counties with local products. LNT Seafood in Preston has some of the freshest seafood around and features daily specials that are freshly cooked. Fat Boys on Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury does the same year around also.
Local stands are still putting out sweet potatoes, cabbages, turnips and kale on weekends. A local dairy in American Corner has fresh eggs, milk, butter and ice cream.
I hope you all took advantage of the summer’s harvest by canning, freezing and harvesting that summer bounty of foods. My parents slaughtered hogs in the winter for meat, as do many local farmers on the Eastern Shore.
Our watermen are working every day in the cold waters to feed your family and theirs. Recently we had oysters in the shell and clams. Oysters are delicious ice cold in the shell — raw or cooked.
Years ago the tomato factory and the pickle factories supplied our canning needs. The peach and apple orchards supplied our fruits for preserving those delicious jams and jellies. Outside of Selbyville, Del., our family had the McCabe Blueberry fields where you picked you own and what delicious jams and jellies were made from those blueberries!
There are many local bakeries operating in our area also. Some are run by companies and some by local housewives from their kitchens to help earn money and because they love baking. These kitchens have been inspected by the health department and issued licenses to operate from home. I was recently given a sample of the now popular cake pops, and now I know why everyone loves them! A new local bakery in Federalsburg is Tiffany’s Sweet Treats, and she does breads also. Any others who would like to be mentioned just contact me.
I do not have space to name all of our local folks who work inside and outside to help feed our families but if you live in a rural area you know the farmers, the waterman, the trappers, the hunters and the others who keep America eating. Thank you to each one of you and God bless you.
How about some recipes from some of the products and produce mentioned above.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour, 3/4 tsp. salt,1 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 3/4 tsp. baking soda, 1 tbsp. granulated sugar, 2 1/4 c. buttermilk, 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract, 4 tbsp. melted butter plus more for serving, 2 large eggs, 2 c. fresh blueberries plus more for serving. Your favorite brand of Maple syrup.
In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder and soda, and sugar together with a fork. In a large mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, vanilla, butter, and eggs until well-mixed. Fold in dry ingredients and blueberries until just incorporated. Do not over-mix.
Heat griddle or large non-stick skillet over medium-low heat. Add dab of butter and scoop 1/3 cup of batter on griddle. Cook for 2 minutes then flip and cook 1 minute more. Pancakes should be golden brown. Repeat steps for remaining pancakes.
Serve with butter, maple syrup, and blueberries.
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, black pepper, salt, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Heat the oil in a large, heavy bottom skillet (a cast iron pan is a good choice), then add your Brussels sprouts. Cook undisturbed until caramelized.
Add spices and stir. Continue to cook and stir until the Brussels sprouts are deep dark golden brown.
Remove from the heat, and stir in the vinegar. Finish the sprouts off any way you like: a handful of Parmesan cheese, nuts, or herbs, or simply enjoy them just as the are. Serve hot!
KALE TURNIP AU GRATIN
Assemble 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced, 2 cups heavy cream, ½ teaspoon dried thyme, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided,3 medium onions, thinly sliced, kosher salt, 3 bunches kale, ribs and stems removed, leaves torn, 4 medium turnips (about 1 ¾ pounds total), trimmed, peeled, cut into ½-inch pieces, 3 large eggs, beaten to blend, 4 ounces Fontina cheese, grated (about 1 cup), 1 ounce Parmesan, finely grated (about 1 cup), 8 ounces day-old white country-style bread, cut into ½-inch pieces, and freshly ground black pepper.
Bring garlic, cream, and thyme to a bare simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and let cream simmer for 30 minutes. Let cool.
Meanwhile, heat 1 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onions, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally and adding a splash or two of water if onions begin to stick to the pan, until caramelized and amber colored, 45–60 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool.
Wipe out the skillet. Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in the same skillet. Working in batches, add kale, tossing and letting it wilt slightly before adding more; season with salt.
Cook until kale is wilted and tender, 5–8 minutes; transfer to bowl with onions.
While kale is cooking, cook turnips in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; drain. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let cool. Drain; pat dry. Transfer to a bowl with onions.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Whisk eggs, Fontina cheese, Parmesan, and cooled cream mixture in a large bowl to combine. Add onion mixture and bread; season with salt and pepper.
Transfer to a 13x9” baking dish and press down on the mixture with your hands to form a tight, even layer.
Bake gratin, uncovered, until well browned, 40–50 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
