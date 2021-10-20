Are you tired? Do you feel like your strength and hope need to be renewed? This isn’t just about being tired physically, although when we are tired physically, it affects us in other areas, but what about being tired emotionally, spiritually, and mentally? You might be tired of many things, the list could go on and on. In John 4:6, Jesus was tired too, Jesus can relate to exactly how we feel.
If it’s been months or even years, you are probably exhausted. When exhaustion hits us it is easy to choose our own path. It seems easier to pursue the end result instead of being patient on the journey God has for us.
But, what you have to remember is, there is always purpose in the waiting. God’s road always leads you somewhere. He doesn’t take you on a journey for no reason, God’s journeys always have purpose and they always produce character and fruit.
You might think that’s great, I know that I am supposed to stay on course with Him, but where will my hope and energy come from? When you are at the end of your rope and exhausted, you need to remember that at your very best, you are still weaker than God. You don’t have to have the energy and strength, but God is the one who will give you strength when you are weary. It’s time to tap into that strength by asking Him for your strength to be renewed. It’s a daily commitment to look to Him for strength. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes I will help you. I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
No matter how much you feel like you are stuck in a vicious cycle, and the road seems to never end and you are ready to give up, just keep pressing forward and choosing hope. There are no hopeless situations, only people who have grown hopeless about them. “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning!” Psalm 30:5
