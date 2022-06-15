“This must be a joke” I thought to myself after my first reading of this commentary. Here we have a teacher of all things and a self-professed gun owner who believes that “he, me, and you” must be the problem for gun violence in America because of the commonly held universal belief that “guns are the answer”
I am sorry, did we have a question here? Further, Mr. Taillie believes that a collaborative effort to remove the belief “guns are the answer” mentality from the American fabric combined with the “legalization of drugs” is appropriate to solve the gun violence.
After reading Mr. Taillie’s commentary several more times, I came to believe my initial thought was the correct one.
First and second: I, in no way wish to minimize the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Plus, Mr. Taillie has some salient and, in my opinion, correct thoughts expressed in his commentary. His primary thought that “the problem ... is not guns” I can agree with. Legalizing drugs, I don’t agree with.
Statistically and practically, blaming guns or the AR-15 for the deaths and violence currently evident in America is without merit.
Statistically: Unregistered guns and drugs enter the US each year illegally through our southern border, over 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses occurred in 2021. Per NHTSA, 38,824 people died in motor vehicle accidents in 2020, of which 13,472 were passenger car occupants. Per Pew Research based on CDC and FBI statistics, 59% of the guns used in murders/manslaughter were handguns; only 3% were Rifles (which includes “assault weapons”).
Pew further indicates that FBI data on “active shooter incidents” defined as “one or more individuals engaged in killing people in populated areas” such as schools, killed 38 people excluding the shooter in 2020. FBI crime data for 2018 shows five times as many murders occurred by knives (1,515 deaths) as by rifles (297 deaths). Banning cars, knives and Planned Parenthood would save thousands more lives than banning the AR-15.
Practically and factually, it is well known that guns don’t kill, people using guns kill people. Nobody blamed the gun when JFK was killed. The gun used to shoot President Reagan wasn’t convicted, John Hinckley was. Each and every murder, attempted murder, and school shooting committed resulted from a person breaking an existing LAW. It is delusional to believe a new gun law or “ban” will stop a future law breaker.
The fabric of America is diverse and fragile. As such, there are differing opinions, feelings and attitudes concerning the many elements of our lives. But one common thread has, thus far, kept America on track and heading in a positive direction, law and order.
The premise of “equal justice under the law” has always been a majority societal belief. A belief which has at its core our police and courts, who continue to be the main element that protect the citizens who comply with the law from those that don’t.
We find in 2022 the very premise of law and order in America is under attack by multiple entities, mainly:
1) Criminals, those people that intentionally break our laws, and;
2) The self righteous individuals who believe they know what is best for society and are intent on saving the rest of us from ourselves.
They propose bans on everything from plastic bags, statues and guns or by selectively enforcing the laws on the books. Most of their previous bans, which in effect are laws, have caused worse problems than they ever solved. “Selective justice is no justice and is the hallmark of tyranny,” said D. Bongino. I am not sure which entity is worse for society, the criminal or self righteous, delusional, “re-imaginer.”
Clearly, I believe America and Americans need to grow up, stop blaming everyone and everything for the negatives in their lives, take responsibility for yourself. Teach your children respect for others and responsibility for their actions. Enforce the laws already on the books! Honor and protect police and our judges. Reinvest public resources in our police and legal system, prosecute ALL law breakers equally to the fullest extent.
I believe Sen. John Kennedy is correct in stating; “There is no force in history more destructive than self delusion.”
Bruce Wakefield is a resident of Easton.
