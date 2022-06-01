Remembering my mom in the kitchen as a child, she would stand in front of the cabinets with the doors open and study the ingredients inside. She would begin to pull down boxes and cans and then out came the pots, pans and utensils to begin the meal. My mom was frugal — not wasting any ingredients but still whipping up a filling and tasty meal. With the extreme outrageous prices for food products we need to revert back to the ’50s and ’60s recipes with a slight remake to your family’s likes and tastes. I believe we are all guilty of “quick foods.” Quick foods cost more — because they are partially prepared by someone else and your pocketbook will pay!
Walking down the grocery aisle I look and compare prices from the previous week, and I shudder. Some articles I place back on the shelf and move on. I think about families with children who must rearrange eating habits to fit the budget. My mind goes back to Bishopville where mom fed 11 children and two adults and sometimes two elderly stepparents. Then I remember back to my kitchen in the late ’60s as a widowed mother of three. Meal planning was done before walking in the store with a mental cash register adding as you shopped. As I pass the tuna I see a possible tuna casserole, seeing the hamburger I remember chili, hamburger helper, meatloaf and sloppy joes. On the cereal aisle I stop at Chex cereal and remember the popular snack Chex Party Mix as we called it. We always kept fresh bags of flour for breadmaking and dumpling making. Potatoes were necessary for potato soup, fried potatoes, mashed potatoes and potatoes au gratin. Keep the “staple foods” to begin the meal planning and buy meats and canned goods on sale. Stock those shelves with the store sales and watch for “the seconds” in fresh produce — they have a short life to be used so cook them first and just add a cheaper on-sale meat.
I am going to continue on with some recipes of years gone by but ones that still feed the family and fill the tummy.
CHEESEBURGER PIE
1 lb. ground beef,1 cup diced onion, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, ¼ cup ketchup,1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, ¾ cup Bisquick baking mix, 1 cup milk, 2 eggs. Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch pie plate (or a deep 8-inch square baking dish); set aside. In a large skillet, brown ground beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink (about 8-10 minutes). Drain off fat. Stir in salt, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and cheese. Transfer beef mixture to the prepared pie dish. In a separate bowl, whisk together Bisquick, milk, and eggs, just until combined (it’s fine if you still have some lumps in the batter – do not overmix).Pour batter on top of beef. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
FRIED GREEN
TOMATOES
3 medium-sized, firm green tomatoes, salt, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning (optional), 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, 1 large egg, 1/3 cup fine white cornmeal, 1/2 cup fine dry breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup peanut, canola or olive oil for frying, Cut tomatoes into 1/2 inch slices. Sprinkle slices with salt. Let tomato slices stand for 5 minutes. While the salted green tomato slices are resting, place in three separate, shallow bowls: flour and Cajun seasoning (if using), buttermilk and egg, and breadcrumbs and cornmeal. Whisk together the egg and buttermilk. Heat the oil in a skillet on medium heat. Dip the green tomato slices in the flour-seasoning, then the buttermilk-egg mixture, then the cornmeal-breadcrumb mix. In the skillet, fry half of the coated tomato slices at a time, for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until brown. Set the cooked tomatoes on paper towels to drain. These fried green tomatoes are fantastic with a little hot sauce if you don’t use the Cajun seasoning.
TUNA NOODLE
CASSEROLE
1 lb egg noodles, 4 (5-oz) cans tuna, drained well, one 10-oz. bag frozen peas, 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, 1 cup milk, ½ cup panko breadcrumbs, 2 Tbsp butter, melted, 1 tsp dried parsley, salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 400. Grease 9x13 baking dish. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain well. Combine noodles, tuna, soup, milk, peas, salt and pepper. Mix well. Transfer to a baking dish. In a small dish combine melted butter and breadcrumbs. Sprinkle over top. Sprinkle with parsley. Bake for 25-30 minutes until lightly browned and heated through.
SWEDISH MEATBALLS
1 can cream of mushroom soup, low sodium, one 14 oz. can beef broth, low sodium, 1 packet dry onion soup mix, 2 tablespoons steak sauce, 2 pound bag frozen meatballs, 1 cup container sour cream, one 16 oz. package egg noodles. In a 5-6 quart slow cooker, mix cream of mushroom soup with beef broth, onion soup mix and steak sauce. Whisk together well. Then add in frozen meatballs. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high 3-5 hours. Just before the meatballs are done, put a pot of water on the oven to boil for your egg noodles (make according to package directions.) Drain noodles well when done. After the meatballs have finished cooking, stir in sour cream. Mix noodles and meatballs together or serve meatballs on top of noodles.
GOULASH
1 lb. elbow macaroni cooked and drained,1 lb. ground beef, 1 small onion, chopped, 1 tsp. garlic powder, one 26 oz. jar spaghetti sauce, 1 Tbsp dried parsley, extra for garnish, salt and pepper to taste, grated Parmesan cheese. In a large skillet, brown ground beef and onion until no longer pink. Drain if necessary. Reduce heat, season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. When macaroni is cooked, add to the meat mixture. Add spaghetti sauce. Stir to combine. Sprinkle with parsley and stir. Cook on low for 10-15 minutes to allow flavors to combine and thicken slightly. Serve with extra parsley and Parmesan cheese.
This next recipe gets its name from how it is prepared. This cake grew in popularity in the 50’s and 60’s because all the ingredients were inexpensive and were in just about any pantry already.
WACKY CAKE
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup white sugar, 4 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder,1 teaspoon baking soda, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 Tbsp cider vinegar, 6 Tbsp vegetable oil, 1 cup water. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Sift flour, sugar, salt, soda, and cocoa together into an 8x8 inch ungreased cake pan. Make three depressions. Pour oil into one well, vinegar into second, and vanilla into third well. Pour water over all and stir well with fork. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Frost with your favorite icing.
Something I ate a lot of and made a lot of years ago was party mix. Cereal was cheap back then and you could throw in anything you had laying around. Pretzels, peanuts, candy just about anything made this better
ORIGINAL PARTY MIX
1/2 cup butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/4 teaspoons seasoned salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, 3 cups Wheat Chex square cereal, 2 cups Rice Chex square cereal, 1 1/2 cups nuts such as peanuts, pecans, or cashews (or mixed nuts), 1 1/2 cups small pretzel rods. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F. Melt the margarine or butter in a shallow pan over low heat. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt, and garlic salt. Combine the Wheat Chex, Rice Chex, nuts, and pretzel rods in a large bowl and drizzle with half of the butter mixture. Carefully mix with a wooden spoon to avoid breaking the pretzels and cereal squares. Repeat with the remaining butter mixture, evenly coating all the pieces. Place the mix in a shallow baking pan with sides. Bake for 25 to 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes to evenly toast the mixture. Cool for at least 15 minutes and enjoy.
A very popular drink that we kids could get on a special occasion, usually made at home, was the SHIRLEY TEMPLE! When the famous actress Shirley Temple was young, she often attended parties with adult celebrities. Because of her age she couldn’t partake in the usual adult drinks. One fateful night a bartender made her a “mocktail” from things found behind the bar that were appropriate for a kid – grenadine, ginger ale, and maraschino cherries. The Shirley Temple drink was born! Even though it’s non-alcoholic, grenadine is usually located in the liquor aisle in most grocery stores or near the club soda. An opened grenadine bottle will stay fresh for about four months in the fridge before going bad.
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
Pour 1 ounce grenadine over ice in a glass. Top with 4 ounces Sprite or 7UP soda and 4 ounces ginger ale. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a maraschino cherry and enjoy!
