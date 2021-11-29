A long 47 years after my 4th grade at Idlewild Elementary, Easton, it was turning out to be an uneventful morning in operating room three, where I was supervising an anesthesia resident for a routine gall bladder surgery. We did have a medical student with us – I had not met him yet. This was in 2003.
When I turned around, I saw his name - Bloomfield. Without the usual introductory exchange, I surprisingly asked him if he maybe had a grandmother who was a teacher – ‘yes’. Then – was her husband a sailor = “yes”. Then – did he write a book about sailing down the Chesapeake with his wife and son – Yes – ‘his son is my father.'
The student was Peter Bloomfield. We did discuss anesthesia issues. I did not have any more contact with him while he was a student.
I revealed that his grandmother was my fourth-grade teacher (1955-56) and one of my favorites and most memorable over the years. Her name was Constance Bloomfield – her husband was Howard Bloomfield, the author. She talked frequently about that sailing adventure with her infant son and husband, the topic was mesmerizing for a nine-year-old, but details were limited - a long ago kid’s memory (well before I became an experienced sailor myself).
But I did not seek or read the book at that time.
Years later, I found a copy of the book in what is now the new Talbot County library – but was not able to borrow it, since I did not live in Easton, and never got to read the story.
On several occasions since I encountered Peter that day, I tried to locate his father, a lawyer in Maryland, but I had assumed his first name was Howard. Recently, more successfully, we were able to talk by phone. My recall was based on an age-related and time-clouded memory but not totally off the mark.
I did acquire a copy this year online, which made me able to fill in the many gaps in my understanding. Howard Bloomfield was a magazine editor for a publishing company in New York City and a very experienced sailor in the Hudson/New England area, who owned a 30-foot gaff rigged sloop named the Kittewake. Longing for a break in his routine, he decided to take a sabbatical over the winter months in 1939.
The trip originated in New York City, starting in late September out of concern for weather related issues along the Jersey shore portion of the trip and his new young family member. The first ‘leg’ was done on weekends (home on Sunday night) with a sailing friend, without wife and infant. Down the inner Jersey paths, up the Delaware, through the canal, and down the Chesapeake to Oxford by October – designed to get far enough South to avoid serious winter weather. His wife and infant son met them there.
The tale of their trip down the Chesapeake, continuing down the edge of the East coast. Southern Florida was and even now is, for me, fascinating. Without charts to follow their trip, I used Google maps/satellite view – pretty much able to follow each stop along the way – names largely the same – realizing the waterway and various towns are much different today – but able to imagine each and every stop or wrinkle of the trip.
Howard and Constance eventually settled in Oxford, with him as a freelance writer, and eventually worked for the Star Democrat. And she was a teacher. Peter is an emergency room physician in California.
I hope that not just a few readers of this tale will appreciate a teacher’s long-term positive imprint on a young student, and that any of my classmates, other students of hers and much younger readers and sailors will be tempted to read and hopefully enjoy this tale as well. Thank you, Constance!
William T. Merritt, MD
Baltimore, MD
