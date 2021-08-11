Let us hear the truth about ourselves and also the good news of Jesus Christ!
“Part of coming to know God intimately is hearing the truth about ourselves. We need someone who will always tell us the truth.” — Tony Evans.
It is hard for us to do that with each other. Often, we do not tell people the truth because we do not want to offend them or disappoint them. For example, if someone prepares a special food delight of theirs and offers it to us and then asks, “How do you like it?” If we reply, “I really do not like it at all,” we chance hurting them. We know that is not what they want to hear, so we may not tell them the truth.
The God of heaven and earth never lies. God tells it as He sees it. He is not going to tell us, “I’m okay, you are okay.” He is always going to tell us, “You are dead in your trespasses and in your sins.” He never makes us comfortable about our sin choices.
The prophet Isaiah saw the Lord and cried out, “Woe is me!” Isaiah 6:5. He did this because if we want the real truth about God, we are going to get the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and some of it is not going to be pleasant. God’s word states in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
God does not tell us the truth about ourselves and leave us where we are. Like a good doctor, He tells you that you are sick so he can give you the proper treatment. The proper treatment for sin is salvation through the blood of Jesus Christ, who has provided forgiveness for our sins by His sacrificial death for each of us on the cross of Calvary. The good news is that Jesus Christ died for our sins, was buried and three days later arose from the grave. God has always been HOLY and always will be. At our best, we fall short.
We can ever know God until we are properly related to Him through Christ. If you have never come to Jesus Christ in repentance and faith in Him, today would be a great day to do that.
Scripture reading: Romans 10:9, John 3:17, John 17:17.
