SUSAN ESTRICH

Back in the ‘90s, my ex-husband wrote a movie about a con man who discovers where the money is and runs for Congress and actually gets elected. The movie, “The Distinguished Gentleman,” was very funny. In real life, it’s not so funny. I wonder if George Santos ever watched it.

