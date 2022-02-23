Growing up in a large family and living on a large farm surely had its advantage in this world today. My mom and dad were conservative back then and most of it “rubbed off” on us. I know for certain no food was wasted and leftovers were just as good for the next meal or the next day! Just the other evening I had a pan of fried potatoes that were left over from a “steam pot” luncheon the day before and it reminded me of this easy egg and potato casserole shared below. And those leftover biscuits tasted great with butter and jelly or fried bacon and egg. Not many of us have the advantage of having a farm today, and those who do are struggling to survive with the prices skyrocketing on products they need for daily survival.
Today I would like to share some of the ways of life I use daily even though I am alone. The “old way” stuck with me throughout my homemaking career. Each morning the family is running out the door, grabbing fruit, a yogurt, or other quick snack to munch on until getting back home. This is where breakfast for dinner checks in. A nice large country breakfast is filling and even more appreciated at the end of a hard day. There are a lot of things you can do with eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers and if you have them leftover from dinner the day before, let’s reinvent them for breakfast! Here’s one of my favorites.
EGG AND POTATO CASSEROLE
1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 small onion, finely chopped,1 green bell pepper, diced, 2 medium russet potatoes, diced into small ½ inch cubes, ¾ teaspoon salt (divided into ½ teaspoon and ¼ teaspoon), ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper (divided into ½ teaspoon and ¼ teaspoon), 5 large eggs, ½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded and your favorite brand of hot sauce if you like a little kick.
Sauté vegetables. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions for 1 minute. Add the green peppers, potatoes, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper and continue to sauté for another 4 minutes until onions are soft and tender.
Transfer to a lightly greased 9x9-inch casserole pan and spread out evenly. Add eggs. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and remaining salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture evenly into the casserole pan. Sprinkle some cheddar cheese on top (optional).
Bake in a 350 F preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until eggs are cooked firmly. Dab some of your favorite hot sauce on there and enjoy.
You find eggs with an expiration date about to expire — no problem. I always keep a can of corned beef in the cabinet. Lightly fry the corned beef that you have shredded with a fork and add the eggs to the beef. Serve with toast or biscuits. Canned corned beef can also be lightly fried until tender and with added milk can be thickened to serve as corned beef gravy to serve over those leftover biscuits or toast. Canned corn beef can also be put in with steaming cabbage and potatoes. When you don’t have an expensive cut of beef this beef will work.
Any meal, when you have leftover vegetables, put them in a large storage bag until you have a nice size bag of a variation of vegetables to add to a recipe. Here is a VEGGIE LASAGNA recipe to clean out the garden goodies you have. You’ll need 2 teaspoons olive oil, 8 ounces sliced mushrooms, 1 zucchini, diced, 1 sweet bell pepper (any color), seeded and diced, 1 onion, diced, 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic, 1 egg, beaten, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (or 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes), 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil (or 2 teaspoons dried basil), 15 ounces ricotta cheese (or sub with 16 ounces small curd cottage cheese), 2 ¼ cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided,½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided, 4 ounces (2 ½ cups) store-bought (or homemade) marinara sauce, 9 oven-ready, no-boil lasagna noodles (or as many noodles as needed to fit your dish). Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir the veggies just until tender (about 3-5 minutes). While the veggies cook, use a separate bowl to stir together egg, parsley, basil, ricotta cheese, 1 ¼ cups mozzarella, and ¼ cup Parmesan.
When the vegetables are done cooking, stir the marinara sauce into the skillet. Spread ¼ of the marinara-vegetable sauce mixture in a thin layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Top with 3 no-boil lasagna noodles (or as many as you need to cover a single layer in the dish), ⅓ of the ricotta mixture, and another ¼ of the sauce mixture. Repeat layers two more times.
Finish with remaining 1 cup of mozzarella and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese on top. Cover with a piece of greased foil.
Bake for 35 minutes. Remove foil, and bake for another 5-10 minutes (or until heated through and cheese on top is browned). Let stand for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
With the rising cost of things, we are all trying to cut down on waste. There is nothing better than a steak on the grill but to keep it economical you have to buy and use what you cook. Stir fry’s are amazing ways to use up leftovers. Here is one for when you grill a little too much steak and don’t want to waste it.
BEEF AND
BROCCOLI STIR FRY
Leftover steak, ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided, ½ teaspoon baking soda, florets from 1 large broccoli head,1 teaspoon cornstarch,1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic, 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger, 2 tablespoons sesame oil (optional), 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1-½ teaspoons vegetable oil.
Cut steak into ¼-inch strips against the grain and marinate in a bowl with ¼ cup soy sauce and baking soda. Set aside for 15 minutes to one hour.
Preheat a cast iron pan or wok in the oven or over medium high heat.
Combine remaining soy sauce with cornstarch, then add garlic, ginger, sugar, and sesame oil to make sauce. Drain steak and shake dry.
Pour ⅓ cup water into the skillet and turn the heat to high. Add broccoli and steam until the water is gone or until the broccoli is cooked to your preference. Drain and set on a kitchen towel to dry. Add vegetable oil and swirl it around in the pan. Wait until it is smoking, then add steak. Do not move steak for one minute. Toss steak around in the pan for one additional minute.
Remove from the wok. Pour sauce into the wok or pan and bring it to a boil. Return steak and toss with sauce until thickened. Return broccoli to the wok and quickly coat it in sauce. Serve immediately with thin sliced green onions and sesame seeds over rice.
When grocery shopping try to make just one trip weekly. Keep a daily “stuff I need” list so when shopping there is no guessing about whether you need something. Buy items that are buy two, get two and store the extras. Check out several stores for their bargains. Use those coupons and shop where customer appreciation deals are available. I shop ACME on Tuesdays because they give a senior citizen discounts. Other stores do this also but maybe on a different day — check them out.
Keep a dry storage bin to store large bags of flour, sugar and cornmeal. Purchase baking products such as baking powder, baking soda, flavorings and seasonings on hand and check all of these expiration dates occasionally. If you find a great deal but maybe you don’t need it all — check with a friend and share with them on something they may be ready to split also. We are about ready to “March in like a lion!” Stay happy and healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.