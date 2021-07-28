The last Wednesday and Thursday in July on the Island of Chincoteague, VA, is the annual Pony Penning. The Pony Penning is the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday attraction for the locally famous Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival. Started in July 1924 to raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, it has become a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the book “Misty of Chincoteague” by Marguerite Henry. We locals here on Delmarva are lucky enough to visit Chincoteague whenever we want. When I was a kid, we’d drive from Bishopville straight to the island to get clams and tobacco. The book was eventually turned into a major motion picture which really sent Chincoteague’s popularity through the roof.
Besides the story of Misty, the local cuisine is the next most popular reason for people to visit. My late husband and I, as well as my son and grandsons, love going down to eat at Bill’s Prime Seafood. After we ate as many clams and local fish as we could we’d waddle next door to Muller’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlour. No matter the time of year, if you are looking for a Sunday drive or weekend getaway, head on down to Chincoteague, VA. Visit the Museum of Chincoteague Island to see the famous Misty on display in a replica barn setting. Until then, enjoy these seafood dishes straight from the island.
CRAB CAKES
(Makes 6 to 8 cakes)
You’ll need 3 eggs, beaten, tablespoon mayonnaise,1 tablespoon sour cream, 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, 1 pound backfin crab meat, picked over for shells, 2 to 3 cups cracker crumbs. Combine ingredients, shaping into firm patties. Fry until lightly browned on eache side in 1/2 cup vegetable oil or 1 stick of butter.
TIDEWATER CRAB SOUP
You’ll need 1/4 pound salt pork, diced 1/2 pound beef shin, trimmed and diced (reserve the marrow bone to add to the soup), 2 large onions, diced 3 large tomatoes, peeled, or 2 cups plum tomatoes,1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning, or to taste. In a heavy-bottom dutch oven sauté the salt pork until crisp and brown. Remove and reserve the salt pork pieces. To the fat, add the beef and brown thoroughly. Add the onions and continue cooking for about 10 minutes until limp and lightly brown. Pour off any extra fat and add the tomatoes, black pepper, salt pork pieces, seafood seasoning, stock and reserved marrow bone. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.
Remove cover and add the celery, peppers, corn, lima beans, green beans, peas, potatoes, parsley, sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Return to a simmer and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 1/2 hour — if you are preparing this soup to serve in a day or two, stop at this point, cool soup and refrigerate. To serve, reheat and continue. Top with picked, fresh crab meat.
DEEP FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH
Begin with 4 cups vegetable oil for deep frying, 3 large eggs, 3/4 cup milk, salt and freshly ground pepper to taste,1 quart select oysters, soda cracker crumbs for dipping, 8 large, crusty rolls (homemade if possible)and tartar sauce. Heat oil in a heavy skillet to 375 degrees. Oil should be 1 1/2 inches deep. Beat the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. Wash the oysters and blot dry with paper towels. Dip them one at a time in the egg mixture and then in the cracker crumbs. Deep-fry a few at a time, taking care not to crowd or overcook them, until golden. Drain on paper towels. To serve, split the rolls, heated if desired, and stuff them with freshly fried oysters. Serve immediately.
FRESH SALMON PATTIES
Drain one pound of fresh salmon and set aside. Mix 2 tablespoons of the drained juice in a bowl with 1 beaten egg, 1/2 cup minced onion, 1/2 cup flour and 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and mix well. Stir in the drained salmon and mix well. Form into patties and fry in hot oil until brown on both sides. Serve with tartar sauce, corn bread, stewed tomatoes and collard greens.
