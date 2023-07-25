Election 2024 Mama Bears

Moms for Liberty members, from left, Cheryl Bryant, Mishelle Minella, Kelly Shilson and Jessica Tillmann pose for a portrait at Reiter Park in 2021 in Longwood, Fla.

 CHASITY MAYNARD/ORLANDO SENTINEL

Something tells me I've seen this movie before. Back in my own elementary school days, we read about Dick and Jane. Even at that tender age, it was clear to me that they were Protestants and Republicans, although I had only the foggiest idea what those things were.

  

©2023 GENE LYONS

DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.