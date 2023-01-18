While humanity is focused on fearing the physical consequences of air pollution and global warming, it’s totally ignorant of the spiritual side of their concerns. Did you know that God has something to say about how we treat the land? God told His people in Numbers 35:33: “Do not pollute the land where you are. Bloodshed pollutes the land ....”
Yet, we find that here in America the land is polluted with the innocent blood of our aborted children.
Then we find that God also tells His people in Leviticus 18:25-28 not to defile the land by allowing the sexual sins and idol worship of mankind in the land. Yet here in America, we find that the land is defiled by the sexual sin that is being allowed, through the passing of wicked laws and even being promoted now in the public education of our kids. The Lord gave specific instructions to his people, not to allow any of these sins in their country so that the land would not vomit them out. But the history of Israel us that they ended up not obeying God and defiling the land (Jeremiah 2:7). Just as surely as the Lord had promised, they were vomited out of their land as recorded in (Ezekial 36:17-20).
We need to repent of our great sin before God, both personally and as a nation. Judgement is coming, and it is closer than we think. O God forgive us! Have mercy on us for we have sinned against you, O Lord! Heal our sinful hearts and heal our polluted and defiled land! Forgiveness and salvation can only be found through faith in God’s only begotten son, Jesus Christ. John 3:16-17
