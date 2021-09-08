September calendars are already filled with school sporting events, senior pictures, club sign-ups, and many activities on the local calendars such as fall church socials, and local organizations holding suppers. Many local schools have opened and others are opening this week. Two important events are coming up on our calendar. The first is Sept. 11 — lest we forget that horrible day 20 years ago — fly those American flags in honor of our fellow Americans who lost their lives and whose memories will continue to live on forever.
Another important day is Grandparents Day, Sept. 12. This day features those very important people in our lives. No matter the name they carry, mom-mom and pop-pop, nana and poppy, gigi and papa, they all mean the same.
One of my greatest pleasures, and I am sure is yours as well, is that of being a proud grandmother. My son John tells me that I see much “less” mischief from grandchildren than I did him! I am amazed at today’s children as to their wealth of knowledge. Thanks to parents, grandparents, educators, libraries, computers, electronic devices, educational television and much, much more. I am a believer in “holding conversations “ with the young people of today — have time to talk with them and answer those questions.
While looking for some of my fall recipes I found some recipes that my mom had written down for me. I call these recipes “Laura’s Notebook Recipes.” Let’s try the very easy old fashioned FRYING PAN CABBAGE. In a 12-inch frying pan fry 10 slices of bacon. Remove bacon just before crisp, drain on paper towels and set aside. Quarter and remove core from a medium-size head of cabbage. Slice quarters into 1/4-inch slices and add to the bacon fat in the fry pan. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer on low heat about 30 minutes or until cabbage is tender. Sir and turn over 2 — 3 times while cooking. The last five minutes of cooking, crumble the bacon in the cooking cabbage. Mix thoroughly and serve.
EASTERN SHORE SWEET POTATO BISCUITS. Mix 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes with 3/4 cup sugar, 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 teaspoons baking powder. Add 5 tablespoons shortening last and mix dough. Roll dough and cut with biscuit cutter or roll into small balls 3/4 inch thick. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 — 25 minutes.
Those biscuits will go great with FRIED CHICKEN. Wash one frying chicken or broiler in cold water and cut into pieces. Soak in cold water for a few minutes with 1 teaspoon of salt. Drain chicken. Season 1 1/2 cups flour with salt, pepper and paprika to taste. Heat 1 1/2 cups shortening in a fry pan. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and place in the oil. Cook until golden brown on both sides — about 20 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. I usually mix my flour mixture in a brown paper bag and shake to coat. I also save the flour mixture to make a gravy in the grease when chicken is cooked.
Several times each week one of my grandchildren has spent the day with me. When we ran out of things to do so we started baking. This has been so much fun — from cookies, brownies, camouflage cakes, cupcakes, and this past week we made bread. Not only have we developed math skills, reading skills, following directions, we have also developed an awesome relationship between generations, many stories have passed between the three of us. Not sure if these children have a desire to be a cook but if the need arrives then they can do it. Make a memory today that will last a lifetime!
Our last one today is BANANA BREAD. Cream 1/2 cup shortening with 2 eggs and 1 cup sugar. Add 2 cups flour, 1 tablespoon sour milk, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 2 ripe crushed bananas and 1/2 cup crushed nuts. Mix well and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for one hour. For best results use a medium-size baking pan.
