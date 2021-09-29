You know it’s harvest time again when you drive down a road lined by cornfields taking your children to school and when you return that afternoon to pick them up, the rows have all been cut down.
And the harvest is certainly on now, which means motorists should be prepared to encounter large, slow-moving farm machinery on the road. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued a news release reminding motorists and farmers to share the roads.
We join the MDA in urging motorists and farmers to drive with added caution during the harvest season.
“As we head into the fall months, Maryland drivers should stay vigilant for large farm equipment on rural roads. If you encounter any farmers while driving, slow down, be patient, and when safe, pass with caution. Doing so shows your respect for farmers’ safety and ensures we all get to where we need to go,” Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder said in the release.
Harvest season is particularly risky as farmers are busy moving large farm equipment from field to field and farm to farm. With the increased activity on farms, risk for potential injuries and accidents rises, according to the release.
The MDA reports that Maryland is home to 12,429 farms with about 2 million acres of farmland, while the typical fall harvest season usually extends into late November.
According to the MDA release, a study done by the Maryland Soybean Board found a total of 234 car accidents involving farm vehicles or equipment occurred between 2015 and 2018. A majority of those were reported between May and October on county and state roads due to a lack of attention, the release states.
We join the MDA in reminding motorists that farmers are legally allowed to operate farm equipment on public roadways, including highways. Often large and wide, farm equipment will likely share travel lanes while working along adjacent farmland, the release states.
Farmers understands that getting caught behind them will mean a delay in your trip. Farmers will generally try to pull off to the side of the road at the first available safe location to allow you to pass.
But motorists should not assume that a farmer can immediately move aside. Road shoulders may be soft, wet or steep, which could cause farm vehicles to tip, or the shoulders may be unable to support heavy machinery.
Motorists should be on the lookout for the slow-moving vehicle emblem — that neon orange triangle sign. If you see that on a piece of equipment ahead of you, slow down and increase your distance. This sign warns drivers of vehicles moving under 25 mph, the release states.
When a farmer has pulled off to the side to allow you to pass, do so with caution and be sure there are no other obstacles in the way. If a farmer cannot pull off to the side, but you feel you must pass, be sure you can do so safely.
Some farm equipment requires wide left turns. Do not assume that a farm vehicle that pulls to the right side of the road is going to turn right or is letting you pass. Check the operator’s hand signals and check the left side of the road for gates, driveways or any place a farm vehicle may turn, the MDA states.
The MDA recommends farmers install seat belts and rollover protective structures onto tractors for safety.
Before moving farm equipment, farmers should make sure the slow-moving vehicle emblem is displayed and warning lights and flashers are working. Adjust mirrors and ensure equipment is working properly, the release states.
When moving farm equipment, try to avoid traveling during high-traffic times. The MDA also recommends traveling during the day and when the weather is clear to ensure greater visibility.
“Farming is an especially demanding job, both physically and mentally,” Bartenfelder said in the release. “During harvest season, farmers are working around the clock to get their crops out of the ground so that our families can have the food, fuel, and fiber we need to live our lives.”
So let’s all remember to share the road during the harvest.
