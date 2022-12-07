I have never forgotten the moment when an elder who served me in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, shared his conviction about passing the faith along. He said, “The fruit of our faith in action is more often proved through our grandchildren.” That took a while to sink in. He further explained, “If our sons and daughters mimic our spiritual disciplines and devotion of servanthood — they will pass along the torch.” True that!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.