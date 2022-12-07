I have never forgotten the moment when an elder who served me in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, shared his conviction about passing the faith along. He said, “The fruit of our faith in action is more often proved through our grandchildren.” That took a while to sink in. He further explained, “If our sons and daughters mimic our spiritual disciplines and devotion of servanthood — they will pass along the torch.” True that!
As we age, one of the many highlights of grandparenting is watching our legacy of Christian faith come “alive and well” in the young hearts of the next generation. A dozen years ago while visiting our big extended family in Pennsylvania, my preschool grandson Nehemiah, wanted to show his Poppy what he memorized. His rendition of “This Little Light of Mine” showed me once again the importance of Jesus’ command in Matthew 5:13-16 to take every opportunity to share our living faith.
Remember Jesus’ command? “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot. You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
With his own exuberant style, 3-year-old Nehemiah belted out from both lungs — “Hide me in the bushes? NO! I’m gonna’ let it shine …” His sermon-song was more contemporary than cute … and more prophetic than poetic. At first, I laughed along with his older siblings, his proud parents and his blushing Oma. Then his genuine words sunk deep in my soul. I found myself looking for the nearest corner to pray about my busyness and lack of intentional disciplines to always be a shining bright witness for Jesus.
