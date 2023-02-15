Everywhere you go the conversation centers around the high cost of food — in the grocery store, the farmers market, the grocery outlet, the butcher shop and the local farmer selling farm products from his shop. Dining out is being reserved for special occasions or the drive-thru with the kids. There is great planning going into the grocery list — studying the sale papers from each store, price comparison of each location along with weight measures of each product on sale. All the above statements sound so depressing right? Nothing new to yours truly!
I became a wife and mother in the 1960s as a 19-year-old girl fresh out of school. My household budget was tight along with all the others during the Vietnam War years and thereafter. My mom taught me how to survive on a budget and make the most of the allotted food budget, so let me share some with you today, and please share with me also any suggestions and helpful hints you may have by emailing me at mmsavage21145@gmail.com.
Never shop hungry; eat before leaving.
Always shop with a list that is posted available to the family to list their needs.
List which store has a better price on a needed product.
Plan on visiting several stores to get bargains from each.
Clip those coupons and use those apps to save even more.
Some locations offer special savings days for senior citizens, veterans, first responders and many more.
If a store offers a product sale, such as buy two get two free, and it is too much for you, then buddy shop. My son and I split the product and the price for savings.
Beware of company gimmicks. Oftentimes the price is lower and so is the package size.
Finally, do you really need name brand items? They cost more than store brand and usually taste the same. If they don’t taste the same, then add spices, etc., to enhance flavor.
Let’s start cooking — remember to buy meats and vegetables that you can make several dishes for several meals too. Keep leftovers for those next-day meals!
SAUSAGE AND GREENS SHEET
PAN DINNER
1 1/2 lb. micro potatoes (about 1” in diameter) or new potatoes, cut into 1” pieces, 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil divided, 1 3/4 teaspoon, kosher salt divided, ½ teaspoon, freshly ground black pepper divided, 1 lb. (about 4 links) uncooked sweet or spicy Italian sausage, 3 tablespoon sherry or red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoon honey, 1 large bunch of kale or collard greens, stems removed, leaves torn into large pieces. Preheat the oven to 450°F.
Toss potatoes, 2 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on an 18x13” rimmed baking sheet. Prick sausages all over with a sharp knife, then nestle among potatoes. Roast, turning sausage and tossing potatoes halfway through, until potatoes are lightly browned and just barely fork-tender and sausage is just cooked through, 12–14 minutes.
Whisk vinegar, mustard, honey, and remaining 6 tablespoon olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Pour about 1/4 cup dressing into a small bowl or pitcher and reserve for serving.
Toss greens in remaining dressing (about 2 tablespoon), using your hands to massage dressing evenly into leaves. Scatter dressed leaves in an even layer over sausage and potatoes. Roast, tossing greens halfway through, until greens are tender and charred in places, 3–5 minutes.
Separate sausage, potatoes, and greens into sections to serve, if desired, or toss all together. Serve with reserved dressing alongside.
It seems that almost every store I go into now or every newspaper ad I read chicken thighs are on sale weekly.
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN THIGHS
3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, 3/4 cup sugar, 3/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1/3 cup cider vinegar, 1 garlic clove minced, 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 4 teaspoons cornstarch, 4 teaspoons cold water.
Place chicken in a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, mix sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and pepper; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm.
Transfer cooking juices to a small saucepan; skim fat. Bring cooking juices to a boil.
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and cold water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Return to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with chicken and, if desired, rice.
If you don’t have cornstarch on hand, you can thicken teriyaki sauce without it. A thickener flour works great. A good rule of thumb is to substitute 2 tablespoons of flour for every 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Other alternatives are arrowroot powder, tapioca or potato starch, or rice flour.
Store leftover slow-cooker chicken thighs in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 3 months.
ONE POT
ENCHILADA SOUP
4 cups uncooked mini penne or other small pasta, 4 cups vegetable broth or water, 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained, 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained, 1 medium sweet yellow pepper chopped, 1 medium sweet red pepper chopped, 1 cup fresh or frozen corn thawed, 1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce, 2 tablespoons taco seasoning, 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
In a Dutch oven or large skillet, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until pasta is al dente and sauce has thickened slightly, 12-15 minutes. Add cheese; stir until melted. Serve with desired toppings.
PIZZA ON A STICK
8 ounces Italian turkey sausage links, 2 cups whole fresh mushrooms, 2 cups cherry tomatoes, 1 medium onion, cut into 1-inch pieces, 1 large green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces, 30 slices pepperoni (2 ounces), 1 tube refrigerated pizza crust, 1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 1-1/4 cups pizza sauce, warmed. Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. When cool enough to handle, cut sausage into 20 pieces. On 10 metal or wooden skewers, alternately thread sausage, vegetables and pepperoni.
Unroll pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface; cut widthwise into 1-in.-wide strips. Starting at the pointed end of a prepared skewer, pierce the skewer through one end of the dough strip. Spiral-wrap dough strip around the skewer, allowing vegetables and meats to peek through. Wrap the remaining end of the dough strip around the skewer above the first ingredient. Repeat with remaining dough strips and prepared skewers.
Arrange kabobs on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake until vegetables are tender and pizza crust is golden, 10-12 minutes. Immediately sprinkle it with cheese. Serve with pizza sauce.
Have some bread that is going to go bad before you can use it? Remember, you can also freeze things like bread for up to 30 days.
PB&J FRENCH TOAST
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup grape jelly or jelly of your choice, 8 slices sandwich bread, 2 large eggs, 1/4 cup 2% milk, 2 tablespoons butter, sliced fresh strawberries and chopped salted peanuts, confectioners’ sugar or maple syrup. Spread peanut butter and jelly over four slices of bread. Top with remaining bread. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs and milk until blended. On a griddle, melt butter over medium heat. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture. Place on griddle; toast 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. If desired, top with strawberries and peanuts. Dust with confectioners’ sugar or serve with syrup.
CREOLE SHRIMP AND SAUSAGE
1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup chicken broth, 1 cup quick-cooking rice or bulgur, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning divided, 1/2-pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices, 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided, 1 medium onion chopped, 1 medium green pepper chopped, 2 garlic cloves minced, 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained, 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes undrained, 1/2 pound uncooked jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. In a small saucepan, bring water and broth to a boil. Stir in the bulgur, chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until tender.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, brown sausage in 1 teaspoon oil. Remove and keep warm. In the same skillet, sauté onion and green pepper in remaining oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the beans, tomatoes, shrimp, Worcestershire sauce, sausage and remaining Creole seasoning. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Fluff bulgur with a fork; serve with sausage mixture.
