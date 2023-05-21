“No. Who has the right to tell anyone they can or cannot have kids? There are people who are totally unfit to have children — on drugs, alcoholics — and some have too many kids and can’t provide for them. But no one restricts them. Having kids is an individual’s choice, no one else’s.”
“No. Who has the right to tell anyone they can or cannot have kids? There are people who are totally unfit to have children — on drugs, alcoholics — and some have too many kids and can’t provide for them. But no one restricts them. Having kids is an individual’s choice, no one else’s.”
Anna Ashley
Alcohol & Drug Prevention Specialist
Henderson
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“No one federal judge should be able to overturn an FDA approved medicine, especially one that was approved 20 years. If it’s going to be stopped, it should be by a collaborative decision of people who have medical knowledge, not someone with political bias. No one judge should have that much power.”
Stacy Benson
Registered Nurse
Greensboro
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Should a single federal judge have the right to make such a decision? No. Are you going to disapprove all FDA approved medications? Where does it stop? That’s my personal opinion.”
Amy Harmon
Federal Employee
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Let me answer with this question — What is the purpose of medicine and medicines? Is it to improve, prolong and sustain life? How does this answer to that question align with this judge’s decision to ban an FDA approved abortion pill? Should we let the pharmaceutical companies decide?”
Kia Reed
Local Pastor
Chestertown
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“No, I don’t think a single judge should decide this. This is an emotional decision. Only the people involved should decide. No one has the right to tell a woman how to decide. This is taking away women’s rights. It’s a family decision, not the government’s decision.”
