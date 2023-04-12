It’s a few days after Easter. The good candy from the baskets is gone. Only black jelly beans are left. And the preachers are taking a breather. We hit our high point in Christianity, celebrating with trumpets, bellowing songs, and feasting!
But why should the celebration stop? N.T Wright ponders about our Easter celebration this way: “I regard it as absurd and unjustifiable that we should spend 40 days keeping Lent, pondering what it means, preaching about self-denial, being at least a little gloomy, and then bringing it all to a peak with Holy Week, which in turn climaxes in Maundy Thursday and Good Friday ... and then, after a rather odd Holy Saturday, we have a single day of celebration .... (Easter) ought to be an eight-day festival, with champagne served after morning prayer or even before, with lots of alleluias and extra hymns and spectacular anthems. Is it any wonder people find it hard to believe in the resurrection of Jesus if we don’t throw our hats in the air? Is it any wonder we find it hard to live the resurrection if we don’t do it exuberantly in our liturgies?” (Surprised By Hope, p. 256)
If there was no resurrection, there would be no Christianity. If there was no resurrection, as Paul said, we would still be in our sins. Maybe, just maybe, we need to keep this party going a little longer. Maybe, just maybe, don’t put the trumpets and baskets and platters away just yet. Let’s keep celebrating. After all: He Is Risen. Alleluia.
