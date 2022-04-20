This is always a busy time of the year for everyone — from the youngest to the oldest — age does not matter. The youngest are ready for trips to the park, playing on swings, slides and riding bikes. The elementary and middle schoolers are busy playing ball and fun outdoors activities. The high schoolers are preparing for the prom and graduation, while mom and dad are deciding who goes where accompanying who. The older folks are preparing for lawn season wondering who is available to help them!
But, who is home preparing the meal for the starving crowd? I know who and it is not Mom or Dad, it is the slow cooker! Thank goodness for the modern inventions of a tasty healthy meal for a crowd without being confined in the kitchen! My dear late mother thought the toaster oven was the best machine ever until the microwave hit her countertop. At that point she decided this modern stuff was not so bad after all! Believe me she still cooked on her “cook stove” and her Roper gas stove she bought in the 1950s from the Collins & Ryan Gas Company in Millsboro, Delaware, but she was beginning to enjoy these modern inventions — my sister and I had wished they had appeared when we were teenagers!
When time is short, and appetites are huge, try these recipes to make lunch or dinner go smoothly. I am at home all day but use my slow cooker quite often. Just the other morning I pulled out my large crock pot, placed a large piece of leftover Easter ham, cut into chunks, on the bottom, then peeled and quartered 3 large potatoes on top of the ham and ended with 1/2 head of fresh cabbage, cut into chunks, on top. Seasoned with very light salt, 1/2 teaspoon sweetener and finished by pouring a quart of water. I placed the lid tightly, placed on high and walked away for 4-5 hours to do yard work. When I returned the house was filled with smells of fresh leftover ham, cabbage and potato dinner waiting to be eaten — no stress.
TACO BAKE
A great Saturday before or after a game meal. In a skillet brown one pound of ground beef and one chopped onion. Drain fat off. Add 3/4 cup water, 1 package taco seasoning, one 15-ounce can of diced tomatoes, and two 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce. Mix well and simmer in the skillet for about 15 — 20 minutes. Transfer to the crock pot. Stir in one 8-ounce package of macaroni shells, and one 4-ounce can of mild chopped green chilies. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours. In the last 30 minutes top with 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. Do not stir the cheese, just let it lay on the top.
CHICKEN CASSEROLE
Cook one 8-ounce package of noodles according to package directions in boiling water until barely tender. Drain and rinse the noodles. In a large bowl combine the noodles with 3 cups diced and cooked chicken, 1/2 cup diced celery, one 4-ounce can drained and sliced mushrooms, one 4-ounce jar drained pimiento, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 1/2 cups cream style cottage cheese, 1 cup grated sharp cheese, one can, 10 3/4 ounces cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup chicken broth, 2 tablespoons melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon basil. Make sure the noodles are separated and well coated with liquid and place all in a greased crock pot. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours.
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP
This quick and easy soup can be made one hour before you are ready to eat. In the soup pot, place one large can of whole tomatoes, one can of corned beef, 6 to 8 cups water, 1 cup diced fresh green peppers, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 small head of cabbage cut up, 1 large onion, diced, 4 medium cut-up potatoes, 1 can peas, and 1 can of corn. Cook for 60 minutes and, in the final few minutes, add 1 cup egg noodles. Easy and quick and filling.
SAUSAGE BEAN SOUP
In a skillet brown one pound of Italian bulk sausage or Kielbasa, cut in pieces. When cooked, drain well and place in a crock pot. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped onions, 2 minced cloves of garlic, 1 teaspoon minced dried basil leaves, one 16-ounce can of whole tomatoes, undrained and cut up, one 14-ounce can of beef broth, one 15-ounce can of black beans, undrained, and one 15-ounce can of butter beans, undrained. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top.
MINESTRONE HAMBURGER SOUP
In the crock pot, place one pound of ground beef, one large diced onion, 2 small potatoes peeled and cubed, 2 stalks of celery, sliced, 2 carrots that are peeled and sliced, one 27-ounce can of tomatoes, 1 cup shredded cabbage, one small bay leaf, 1/4 teaspoon thyme, 1/4 teaspoon basil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir thoroughly, cover, cook on low for 8 to 12 hours or on high for 3 to 5 hours. Stir well and serve in bowls with grated mozzarella cheese. Enjoy.
SLOPPY JOES
In a large skillet brown 3 pounds of ground beef with 1 cup chopped onion and 2 cloves garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, until meat is browned, and onion is tender. Drain off fat. In a crock pot combine 1/2 cup ketchup, 1 cup chopped green sweet peppers, 1/2 cup water, 4 tablespoons brown sugar, 4 tablespoons mustard, 4 tablespoons vinegar, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, and 3 teaspoons chili powder. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours. When serving, simply spoon on hamburger buns.
Enjoy today’s recipes every day to lighten your load any day. All you need to accompany these meals are fresh rolls or a fresh variety of crackers or many a quick crock pot cornbread recipe. Make a fresh pitcher of iced tea and enjoy the family chatter about the day’s activities!
