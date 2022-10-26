Halloween, or All Hallows Day, is finally here. The kids are excited, the costumes are ready, and the giant basket of treats for the trick or treaters is ready. Our family had very few visitors due to living out in the country. Mom would still have treats ready just in case. Halloween parades were very popular with lots of floats and fun created by the teenagers — hilarious clean fun. My dad’s lost “bib overalls” stuffed with straw; jockey shorts ended up on the pigs and cows with night gowns. The farm outhouse could be anywhere — on a float in the parade or in the middle of West Line Road! We laugh about it now as we did back then. The part-time deputy but full-time TV repairman told my dad one time “your boy was full of mischief the other night.” My dad asked “Which one? I only have nine boys.” Our TV repairman and the part-time deputy had double work since we lived on the Mason Dixon Line — he served both Maryland and Delaware. True story folks!

