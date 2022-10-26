Halloween, or All Hallows Day, is finally here. The kids are excited, the costumes are ready, and the giant basket of treats for the trick or treaters is ready. Our family had very few visitors due to living out in the country. Mom would still have treats ready just in case. Halloween parades were very popular with lots of floats and fun created by the teenagers — hilarious clean fun. My dad’s lost “bib overalls” stuffed with straw; jockey shorts ended up on the pigs and cows with night gowns. The farm outhouse could be anywhere — on a float in the parade or in the middle of West Line Road! We laugh about it now as we did back then. The part-time deputy but full-time TV repairman told my dad one time “your boy was full of mischief the other night.” My dad asked “Which one? I only have nine boys.” Our TV repairman and the part-time deputy had double work since we lived on the Mason Dixon Line — he served both Maryland and Delaware. True story folks!
The kids will not want to eat dinner before trick or treating and after the school parties so lets make a quick pizza.
CRESCENT ROLL
TACO PIZZA
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Brown one pound of ground beef or turkey and drain off fat. To this add one envelope taco seasoning according to directions. Add one 14 ounce can of refried beans and mix well with one 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes, drained, 1/2 cup diced green onions, 1/2 cup sliced black olives and one small can sliced jalapeno peppers. Mix well and make sure there is not a lot of liquid; it so, just drain off. Then unroll two 8-ounce cans of crescent rolls and place on ungreased two 11 x 16 pan with 2-inch sides. A cookie sheet works well. Press dough on bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of the pan to form the crust. Spoon filling in the crust. On the very top place 2 cups shredded cheese. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!
PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. In a large bowl cream together 1/2 cup slightly softened butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed, 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring. Add 3/4 cup pumpkin puree and 1 beaten egg. Mix well. Stir the flour mixture into the creamed mixture then add 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips and mix well. Using a 1 1/2 tablespoon scoop, drop onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Press cookies down slightly then bake in a preheated oven for 14 — 16 minutes. Allow to cool on cookie sheets. These cookies are great anytime.
SPOOKY SPIDER
COOKIES
1 1/4 cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature, 1 1/2 cup light brown sugar tightly packed, ¼ cup sugar, 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 2 eggs + 1 egg yolk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup granulated sugar for rolling, 10 ounces dark chocolate melting wafers, 2 cups mini marshmallows divided, 40 Reese’s miniature peanut butter cups, chilled (I place mine in the refrigerator while I prepare the cookies, it keeps them from melting) and small candy eyes for decorating. Combine butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until well combined (about 1 minute). Add peanut butter, stir well. Add eggs and egg yolk, one at a time, pausing to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract.
In a separate, medium-sized bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture into the peanut butter batter, pausing occasionally to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl so that all ingredients are well-combined. Place your dough in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes to one hour (start with 30 minutes, if the dough is too sticky or cookies come out too flat, return for another half an hour). Preheat the oven to 375 and line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Pour remaining 1/2 cup of sugar into a small bowl and set aside. Once dough has chilled, remove from the refrigerator and roll into 1 1/2-tablespoon-sized balls. Roll through sugar and place on a prepared cookie sheet at least 2” apart. Bake at 375 for 8-10 minutes, remove from the oven and let cool on a cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Use your frozen Reese’s (I keep mine wrapped) and gently make an indent by pressing the top of the Reese’s into the top of each peanut butter cookie. Allow cookies to continue to cool completely on the cookie sheet before proceeding.
Marshmallow Cobweb Instructions: Place about 1/4 cup of your mini marshmallows in a small microwave-safe dish. Microwave for about 10 seconds or until marshmallows begin to puff. Remove and use a fork or spoon to stir, deflating your marshmallows. Using your thumb and forefinger of each hand, pinch some of the marshmallow filling. Stretch and pull the marshmallow apart with your fingers and drape it over your cooled cookies. Marshmallow will cool quickly and become too difficult to use, once that happens with your first bowl of marshmallows, move on to a new bowl with another 1/4 cup marshmallow and repeat steps until all cookies are decorated. Allow marshmallows to set for several minutes before proceeding with the chocolate — the longer you wait the less sticky it will be.
Spider Decorating Instructions: Prepare your dark chocolate melting wafers according to package instructions. Allow to cool 5 minutes before proceeding (if chocolate is too hot it will be harder to control when piping) Pour into a small Ziploc bag and snip a tiny, small corner off of the bag (the width that you want your spider legs to be), Pipe a small amount of chocolate into the indent on your peanut butter cookie. Work with one cookie at a time as the chocolate will harden quickly. Place one Reese’s cup on top of the melted chocolate, placing the top of the Reese’s into the top of the Reese’s. Pipe four chocolate lines on either side of the Reese’s for the spider “legs.” Dab a small amount of the chocolate on the back of a candy eye and press it against the side of the Reese’s cup, repeat with another eye for your spider’s eyes.
HALLOWEEN FUDGE
Line an 8-inch square pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Open 12-ounce bag Nestle Toll House Halloween morsels and separate the orange pieces from the semi-sweet pieces. Starting with the semi-sweet morsels measure how many were in the separated pile and add enough semi-sweet chips to make 1 1/2 cups total. You will get about 1 cup chips from the bag so you need to add more chips to make the 1 1/2 cups total. Add the semi-sweet chips to a saucepan with 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Spread this in the foil lined pan with a spatula, spreading to fit the pan. Place this pan in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before starting the next step. Measure how many orange chips and add enough white chocolate chips to equal 1 1/2 cups. Add these chips to a pan with remaining 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk. Heat over low heat until smooth, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Spread this carefully over the layer in the foil lined pan, spreading over the top to the edges. Immediately press at least 24 pieces of candy corn on the top. Chill to harden, remove and cut into slices and serve at room temperature.
RAW, VEGAN WITCHES FINGER COOKIES
Blend together 1 cup strawberries or raspberries and 3 tablespoons chia seeds in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a mason jar and allow it to thicken into a “jam” — ideally it needs to sit overnight. A few hours of sitting will work. If it is too thin, add another tablespoon of chia seeds. Add 1 cup sesame seeds, 1/2 cup raw cashews and a generous pinch of salt. to a food processor and grind for 15 seconds or until mixture is broken down. Take a small handful of the dough and roll into a strip that’s about as long and wide as your finger. Shape to form like a knuckle and fingertips. Use your finger to make an indention at the end of each tip. Add a small amount of the jam to the indention and press a blanched white almond to make a fingernail. Makes about 15 to 20 cookies. Store in the fridge.
POPCORN BALLS
Place 7 quarts of fresh popped popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. In a saucepan, add 1 cup light corn syrup, 1/4 cup water and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium heat until it forms a soft ball. Remove from heat and add 3 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and orange food coloring, optional. Stir until butter is melted. Immediately pour in popcorn and stir until evenly coated. Shape into 3-inch balls. Kids love these popcorn balls.
RICE KRISPIES TREATS
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over low heat. Add one 10-ounce package marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and stir until well coated. Using a buttered spatula evenly press mixture into a 3 x 9 x 2-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool and cut into 2-inch squares. You can press a candy corn or other candy into the top of each square.
