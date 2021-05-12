Strawberries are arriving in stores, produce stands and at the fields on the farm. My mother grew several fields of strawberries, and we all picked them along with hired local pickers. Many places feature the pick-your-own-berries, and what fun this can be with your family! Watch this paper and other local media sources for the popular strawberry festivals across the region.
I remember all those wooden strawberry crates filled with the berries, loaded on the flatbed trailers being pulled by the tractor and taken to town and the auction block. There were many other farmers there with berries as well. At the end of the day, each picker would be given tickets to indicate the number of quarts they picked and on the last day of working that week the tickets were redeemed for cash money. A Lot of men, women and children made money that way to pay their bills, buy food and survive.
Mom would always save lots of berries for our family to make preserves, cakes, pies, cobblers and that delicious strawberry ice cream.
Now that you have the berries — let’s start cooking!
I recently found a very healthy recipe for STRAWBERRY CHICKEN SALAD that is tasty and delicious. I have made it several times and it is delicious. In a medium bowl place 2 cups fresh baby greens, 1 cup washed and sliced fresh strawberries, 1/2 to 3/4 cup mandarin oranges, 6 ounce precooked, chilled and sliced chicken breast, one tablespoon sliced toasted almonds, 1/2 to 3/4 ounce sliced red onions, and 4 ounces poppy seed dressing. Toss and serve. This will serve two so double this for serving more.
How about a slice of STRAWBERRY PIE. Make and bake one 9-inch pie shell, let cool and set aside. Wash and cap a large carton of fresh strawberries, and let dry. When berries are dry, place small and medium sized berries in the pie shell. Start in the middle of the shell and work out to the edges, trying to fill the shell full without leaving spaces. I slice berries to have a full shell. Any berries leftover are placed in a heavy saucepan where we will make the filling. In this heavy saucepan combine 1 cup sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3 heaping tablespoons cornstarch with the leftover berries. Mash well with potato masher getting juices out — let juices stay in the mixture. Heat and stir at the same time until mixture begins to thicken. Take off the stove and stir in one teaspoon lemon juice. Stir and cool — pour over berries in pie shell and spread evenly with a spoon. Top with whipped cream.
STRAWBERRY COBBLER
Beat 1 egg and 1/2 cup milk together and add 2 cups flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons sugar and 5 tablespoons shortening. Mix well and spread in a 9 x 13 x 2 inch pan and cover the bottom of the pan and sides of the pan. Pour two quarts washed, capped whole strawberries on top of the dough — if berries are too large then slice in half. Then beat 2 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla and pour on top of berries. Add 1 1/2 cups sugar on top of the mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until done.
STRAWBERRY BREAD
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch loaf pans — set aside. Wash and cap and slice 2 quarts of fresh berries. Drain well and place in a medium bowl. Stir in 4 beaten eggs, 3 cups all purpose flour, 2 cups sugar, sugar, 3 teaspoons cinnamon, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 1/4 cups cooking oil, and 1 cup chopped nuts. Mix well and pour into prepared pans and bake one hour or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Enjoy picking berries with family and friends and I will include more berry recipes before the season is over. Happy Birthday to my son John, the biggest strawberry fan I know next to my youngest grandson. Stay safe — wear your mask and wash your hands!
