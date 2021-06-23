Several weeks ago I received a message from one of my former classmates from Stephen Decatur High School near Berlin, Maryland. She stated that a local Berlin church, Stevenson United Methodist Church on Main Street was holding its annual crab cake platter dinner. Carry-outs only would be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays once a month. My mouth started watering at the thought of the crab cakes. These cooks have been doing this for years and are well acquainted with making Eastern Shore Crab Cakes. My daughter-in-law works in Berlin so the plan was set in place! My daughter-in-law arrived about 5:30 p.m. with our “still warm” platters and we dug in. The platter consisted of fresh seasoned green beans, homemade coleslaw, seasoned baked potato and a large homemade crab cake on a bun. It was one of the best crab cakes I have ever tasted — full of lump crab meat and no fillers. We already have our order ready for the next sale. These crab cakes were baked — not fried — and therefore no greasy cake. You can get just the crab cake or the complete platter. Check them out — good food for a good cause.
I decided to get my CRAB CAKE recipes out and explore the recipes I have collected over the years. Each cook has her own “special” way of making crab cakes so let’s begin with MARYLAND-STYLE LUMP CRAB CAKES recipe given to me by a waterman’s wife from Tilghman Island. Cut off the crusts from 2 slices of white bread and break up bread. Thoroughly mix the bread with 1 1/2 teaspoons mustard, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 beaten egg and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Add 1 teaspoon Old Bay seafood seasoning. Gently fold in one pound lump crab meat and form into patties. Place the crab cakes on wax paper, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. Fry in a large skillet using light olive oil, cooking until brown on both sides.
MOM’S CRAB CAKES. This recipe is the way my mom made crab cakes — easy, simple and delicious. In a large bowl, mix together 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard. 2 to 3 large beaten eggs, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Old Bay seafood seasoning, 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, 1 pinch cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and gradually fold in 2 pounds fresh lump crab meat. Form into patties and fry or broil until golden brown on both sides.
And one final crab cake recipe simply called CRAB CAKES. Whisk one egg with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard, a quick splash of Tabasco sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, Old Bay seasoning to taste mixing well. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups bread crumbs, 1 whisked egg, 2 to 3 pounds lump crab meat, mixing gently while adding in 4 to 5 crushed saltine crackers. Form into patties and fry in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
I am going to close with a favorite recipe for delicious CRAB BALLS. Mix together 1 pound crabmeat with 1/2 cup bread crumbs, one whisked egg, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon yellow mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix well and form into 1/2 inch balls. Deep fry in oil and cook until browned and cooked through. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.
