Super Bowl excitement mounts as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Family and friends will gather for this big once-a-year sports event. People all over the country are planning the menu and deciding who is making which dish. Chili seems to be a favorite with chicken wings coming in second. Talking with different folks I have been told that chili will be homemade but other foods will be purchased — such as fried chicken, pizza, dips, and a lot of desserts. This saves time in the kitchen so folks can enjoy each other. Kansas City and Philadelphia are two towns known for some excellent culinary treats. Philadelphia has its cheese steaks and Kansas City has its barbecue burnt ends from beef brisket.
Philadelphians Pat and Harry Olivieri are often credited with inventing the sandwich by serving chopped steak, chopped onions and cheese on an Italian roll in the early 1930s. They began selling this steak sandwich at their hot dog stand near South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. They became so popular that Pat opened up his own restaurant which still operates today as “Pat’s King of Steaks.” Variations of cheesesteaks are now common in several cities such as chicken cheesesteaks and even a veggie cheese steak in some places. The meat traditionally used is thinly sliced rib-eye or top round, although other cuts of beef are also used. Common additions include sautéed onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. In Philadelphia, cheesesteaks are invariably served on hoagie rolls. White American cheese, Provolone, and Cheez Whiz are the most used cheeses or cheese products put on to the Philly cheesesteak.
Burnt ends are a delicious specialty originating from Kansas City. The name refers to the unusually shaped, tougher, fattier end pieces of barbecued brisket which were served as appetizers, placed into stews. Burnt ends can also be used in sandwiches or combined with baked beans and French fries. All across the country now you can get burnt ends but some of the best are found in Kansas City. Every October, barbecue lovers from all around the world gather in Kansas City for the American Royal Barbecue competition. Teams face off in categories such as chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder, sausage, beef brisket, and burnt ends. To win the Great Champion title teams must barbecue in all categories. With its four day cook-off, rodeos, horse shows, and feasting on meat at vendor stalls, Kansas City is a barbecue capital worthy of its name.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK RECIPE
10 to 12 ounces ribeye steak, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 medium sweet onion chopped, 1/2 green bell pepper chopped, 1/2 red bell pepper chopped, 2 ounces (3 slices) provolone cheese, 2 hoagie rolls, toasted, 1/4 cup Cheez Whiz, warmed.
Place steak in the freezer on a sheet pan for about 10 minutes so it gets very cold but not frozen through. Trim off any large pieces of fat normally around the edges of the steak, but some veins of fat in the middle of the steak are good. Slice the steak as thin as possible with a sharp knife. You won’t be able to get it paper thin without a meat slicer, but think of thick deli cut meat. Season steak with salt and pepper.
In a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil along with sliced onions and peppers. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions and peppers have softened and start to caramelize around the edges, 12 to 15 minutes.
Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the sliced steak. Spread out the steak in the skillet in a thin even layer so it covers as much surface area as possible. Cook for a minute or two and then stir to finish cooking the steak. Turn heat down to low on the steak and add the peppers and onions to the steak mixture and stir to combine. Add the provolone slices to the top of the steak mixture and let the cheese melt. Stir to combine, once the cheese has melted. Evenly scoop the cheesesteak mixture into the toasted hoagie rolls. The hoagie rolls should be packed! Optionally, drizzle the cheesesteaks with warm Cheez Whiz for maximum cheesiness.
To make the most authentic burnt ends at home, you will need a smoker but you can make them on a gas or charcoal grill.
KANSAS CITY BRISKET BURNT ENDS
1 Chuck Roast about 3-4 lbs, 2 tablespoon favorite barbecue seasoning, 1 tablespoon Canola Oil. For the sauce: 3/4 cup ketchup, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 1.5 tablespoon hot sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire, salt to taste. Cube your chuck roast into 1” size cubes and place in a bowl. Lather with canola oil and then season with barbecue seasoning. Place the cubes onto a baking tray with about 1/2” separation between each cube. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to set, then let come to room temperature 15 minutes before cooking.
Preheat a grill or smoker using a two zone fire with charcoal to 275F. Create a two-zone fire: coals spread along either side of the grill, with an empty space down the center. Ideal for smoking and low-temperature cooking. Add some hickory chunks or chips for added smoke flavor.
Place the beef onto the smoker to cook for about 1.5 hours until they begin to soften. As the beef smokes, heat up a medium high fire for the sauce. Add a skillet with the ingredients for the sauce and let simmer until thickened. Once warm and well incorporated, pull the sauce off the heat to cool. After 1.5 hours on the smoker, pull the beef off and place into a medium size foil bin.
Top the burnt ends with the sauce and mix around. Cover the bin with aluminum foil and place back on the smoker to cook for another 2.5 hours. Add more sauce if needed so that there is a decent amount of liquid in order to break down the burnt ends.
Once the burnt ends are tender and can easily break apart, pull them off and let cool for 10 minutes. Toss the cooled burnt ends in some of the foil bins sauce, season with a little more barbecue seasoning.
VENISON CHILI
Place one pound boneless venison steak, boneless and cubed, in a large skillet with one pound pork sausage. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon as necessary, over medium heat until no longer pink and evenly browned.
Drain grease off and stir in one chopped onion and two minced cloves of garlic and cook again for about 3 minutes.
Drain and mix in one 6 ounce can of tomato paste. Mix and season, to taste with hot pepper sauce, salt and black pepper, one 10 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chilies, and 3 tablespoons chili powder. Pour in one 15 ounce can of cannellini beans, drained, and place in a slow cooker.
Stir in the venison mixture, cover and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 5 hours. When serving, sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese.
OLD FASHIONED CHILI
Pam told me that this is a very easy to make chili that her family uses whenever they want chili for any occasion. In a large skillet, on medium heat, place 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper.
Cook until beef is brown and vegetables are tender. Drain off excess fat. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 bay leaf, optional, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Mix well, add 1/2 cup water, 3 medium diced tomatoes, 1 can tomato paste, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon oregano, and salt to taste. Bring this to a boil, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile drain two 16 ounce cans of kidney beans — add the beans, mix well, and simmer until beans are heated well. Serve with chips or corn bread and choice of grated cheese on top.
MARYLAND CRAB DIP
8 ounces crab meat, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lemon juice,1 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 pinch garlic salt, 2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning or J.O Spice.
In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and garlic salt until smooth. Stir in 2 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese. Fold crab meat into the mixture. Pour mixture into a 1 quart casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese, or more. But not too much because you don’t want the cheese to overtake the taste of the crab. Sprinkle Old Bay Seasoning or J.O Spice on top of the crab dip sparingly.
Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 30 minutes or until the top is browned. Serve with crackers, toasted bread, celery sticks, or parmesan crisps. And of course, keep the Old Bay or J.O Spice handy for extra shakes!
PEANUT BUTTER CHOW MEIN COOKIES
1 cup butterscotch chips, 1/2 cup peanut butter creamy or crunchy, don’t use the natural kind, 2 cups of Chow Mein noodles. Place butterscotch chips and peanut butter in a large, microwave safe bowl.
Heat in the microwave for approximately 2 minutes. Use a potholder to remove from the microwave and mix ingredients with a large spoon until combined.
Add the chow mein noodles and mix well. It’s okay to break up some of the chow mein noodles. Drop by the spoonful onto a wax paper or parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Place in the refrigerator to cool until the cookies are set.
This recipe makes 10 to 20 cookies based on the size of your spoonfuls. These cookies keep longer in the refrigerator but can be kept at room temperature.
Enjoy SUPER BOWL SUNDAY with family and friends — stay safe traveling on the busy roads and may the best team win.
