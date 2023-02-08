Chili time
RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY / METRO GRAPHICS

Super Bowl excitement mounts as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Family and friends will gather for this big once-a-year sports event. People all over the country are planning the menu and deciding who is making which dish. Chili seems to be a favorite with chicken wings coming in second. Talking with different folks I have been told that chili will be homemade but other foods will be purchased — such as fried chicken, pizza, dips, and a lot of desserts. This saves time in the kitchen so folks can enjoy each other. Kansas City and Philadelphia are two towns known for some excellent culinary treats. Philadelphia has its cheese steaks and Kansas City has its barbecue burnt ends from beef brisket.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.