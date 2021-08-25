Riding along the country roads recently and looking at the fields of corn brought back many memories of my childhood. My fathers main crop was corn for the livestock and a few acres of soybeans. Mom had many rows of sweet corn in her garden. There are many stories associated with corn fields and the corn crib where the corn was stored for the animals in the winter. If space allows, then I will include one at the end of today’s column. Let’s start with our fresh sweet corn.
CORN ON THE COB — SOUTHERN STYLE. Clean, husk and wash fresh pulled corn. Place a large pot of water on the stove and bring to a rolling boil. Season the water with salt and light butter. Drop corn, ear by ear in the water. According to the size of the ears and the pot size will determine how many you can cook at one time. Make sure the ears are covered in water. I always match my ears by size — cooking a pot of equal size each time. Cook more than you need to have extra for other dishes. After a rolling boil is reached for about 10 minutes, prick the kernels with a sharp fork to check for tenderness. Remove corn from water, place on a serving platter and continue to cook more ears if needed, in the rolling water.
When you have a few extra steamed corn ears try simply cutting the corn off the cob and store in freezer bags. This corn can be used in soup, vegetable side dishes or cream of corn. Leftover corn or uncooked corn can be placed in freezer bags for winter recipes. Heat frozen corn in a skillet, adding butter, cooking until tender.
SOUTHERN CORN PUDDING. Combine 4 cups uncooked fresh corn, cut off the cob, with 4 beaten eggs, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 4 tablespoons melted fat, 4 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 cups scalded milk. Mix well and pour into a greased baking dish and bake in a 325 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until firm. Serves 8 to 10.
CORN FRITTERS. Combine 4 cups fresh corn with 1 cup flour, 2 beaten eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese, and 2 chopped jalapeño (optional). Make the dough into balls and fry in hot oil until browned. Serve with maple syrup.
The corn crib was filled each fall with corn from the fields. This corn was given to the cows and hogs along with other feed. One spring day my sister and one of my brothers was hiding outside, smoking cigarettes. They heard my parents pull in the driveway, and they threw the cigarettes and matches under the corn crib. It was a dry spring with dry corn and corn shucks left over in the crib. Before long the crib was engulfed in smoke and flames. The story came out that day about who got the cigarettes and where. My brother never smoked again! Just another day on the farm in Bishopville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.