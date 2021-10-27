The official day is here — Halloween or All Hallows Eve — the kids are excited, the costumes are ready and the giant basket of treats for the trick-or-treaters is ready. Our family had very few visitors those evenings due to living out in the country. Mom would still have treats ready just in case.
Halloween parades were very popular with lots of floats and fun created by the teenagers — hilarious clean fun. My dad lost “bib overalls” as they were stuffed with straw, jockey shorts ended up on the pigs and night gowns on the cows. The farm outhouse could be anywhere — on a float in the parade or in the middle of West Line Road! We laugh about it now as we did back then.
The part time Constable/full time TV repairman told my dad one time “your boy was full of mischief the other night.” My dad asked, “Which one? I only have nine boys.” Our TV repairman and the part time sheriff’s officer had double work since we lived on the Mason Dixon Line — he served both Maryland and Delaware! True story folks!
The kids will not want to eat dinner before trick-or-treating and after the school parties so lets make a quick CRESCENT ROLL TACO PIZZA. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Brown one pound of ground beef or turkey and drain off fat. To this add one envelope taco seasoning according to directions. Add one 14 ounce can of refried beans and mix well with one 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes, drained, 1/2 cup diced green onions, 1/2 cup sliced black olives and one small can sliced jalapeno peppers. Mix well and make sure there is not a lot of liquid. if so, drain off. Then unroll two 8-ounce cans of crescent rolls and place on an un-greased two 11 x 16 pan with 2-inch sides. A cookie sheet works well. Press dough on bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of the pan to form the crust. Spoon filling in the crust. On the very top place 2 cups shredded cheese. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!
Now let’s make some delicious cookies that are delicious any time. PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. In a large bowl cream together 1/2 cup slightly softened butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed, 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring. Add 3/4 cup pumpkin puree and 1 beaten egg. Mix well. Stir the flour mixture into the creamed mixture then add 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips and mix well. Using a 1 1/2 tablespoon scoop, drop onto an un-greased cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Press cookies down slightly then bake in a preheated oven for 14 to 16 minutes. Allow to cool on cookie sheets. These cookies are great anytime.
Let’s make one last sweet for Halloween. PEANUT BUTTER SQUARES. Easy to make and very tasty, mix 2 sticks margarine, melted, 1 3/4 cups crushed graham cracker crumbs, 1 cup chunky peanut butter, and 2 1/3 cup sugar. Mix and pat into a 9 x 13-inch pan. Melt 2 cups of milk chocolate chips and spread over the mixture in the pan. Place in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes. Cut into squares.
Have fun, and please be safe!
