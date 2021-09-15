The Talbot Boys debate has risen over the past year and half. Before studying and researching this topic, I had no opinion on the county wide issue. Through researching this topic, I met some families in Easton that had many differing opinions on the statue.
I never knew how many people had opinions on the Talbot Boys statue because I have never paid attention.
I interviewed four different families. Two of the families were against moving the statue while two families wanted the statue moved.
The families that wanted the statues removed stated that they felt “uncomfortable” and “wanted to move the statue to a museum so racism wouldn’t be displayed on public grounds”. The other families told me they wanted the statues to stay so “history would not be erased” and so “people can learn”.
After interviewing these families, I learned that I have a side in which I fit best. I want to keep the statue where it is. This is because if we as a society don’t learn history, we may repeat it. Even if the statue makes some people uncomfortable, there always are reasonable options to make people feel more comfortable with the decision.
For example, we could add a Union statue next to the Talbot Boys, so everyone feels well represented. Not only did these interviews give me a new perspective, watching videos by Rowan Atkinson and Svetlana Mintcheva did as well.
I learned to keep other views in mind. If this is done not only can you understand a person better you learn more from experiencing what others think. I also learned that people have become more sensitive.
This struck me as to why the Talbot Boys statue is under such fire at the moment. If people could truly understand each other and work to form a consensus, people would not feel like they have lost their rights, or feel uncomfortable anymore regarding certain situations.
I feel that the people of Talbot County need to come together, so that a strong community between civilians can be established. I hope to one day try and fight for this important part of history to stay in Talbot county, until then I want to focus on researching more on political issues facing Talbot County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.