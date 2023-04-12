Local honey
Metro Creative Graphics

I remember mom buying honey from local bee farms in the glass containers with or without the comb. When the hunk of comb was included, the jar was fascinating to the children. We would fantasize the worker bees living in the combs doing their part of making honey. Don’t forget “the Queen Bee” overseeing the group. I always told my brothers that “I” was the Queen Bee! Mom usually purchased the honey at the grocery store or the farmers market, but a couple of local families had their own beehives out at the edge of their property. The schools had field trips to locations where we enjoyed samples of honey on chunks of a fresh baked oat honey flavored bread. What fun those tours were!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.