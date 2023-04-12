I remember mom buying honey from local bee farms in the glass containers with or without the comb. When the hunk of comb was included, the jar was fascinating to the children. We would fantasize the worker bees living in the combs doing their part of making honey. Don’t forget “the Queen Bee” overseeing the group. I always told my brothers that “I” was the Queen Bee! Mom usually purchased the honey at the grocery store or the farmers market, but a couple of local families had their own beehives out at the edge of their property. The schools had field trips to locations where we enjoyed samples of honey on chunks of a fresh baked oat honey flavored bread. What fun those tours were!
Human use of honey is traced to some 8,000 years ago as depicted by Stone Age paintings. Honey cakes were baked by the Egyptians and used as an offering to placate the gods. The Greeks, too, made honey cakes and offered them to the gods. The Greeks viewed honey as not only an important food, but also as a healing medicine. Greek recipe books were full of sweetmeats and cakes made from honey. Honey is, of course, produced by honeybees. These insects forage throughout the day, visiting flowers and collecting nectar. They later return to their hives and deposit this nectar in waxy honeycombs, where their hive-mates fan the liquid with their wings to evaporate excess water. This process condenses the sugar and transforms the nectar into honey, which is then stored for future periods of famine when fresh nectar may be scarce. This process of “forage and storage” began with very first honeybees is necessary to maintain a hive.
If you’re looking for a higher quality honey with more beneficial properties, then you should try dark honey. It’s thicker, richer, and has a stronger flavor than light honey. Dark honey is made by bees who are foraging for nectar from plants like buckwheat, palmetto, or black locust trees. Something some may know or not know; honey has multiple health benefits. It can be used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial agent. Using honey to replace table sugar helps improve diabetes plus antioxidants in honey help lower blood pressure. Honey helps improve cholesterol by reducing triglyceride levels.
HONEY WHEAT TOAST
2 pieces of your favorite wheat bread or any white, wheat or sweet bread will work, 2 tablespoons of honey, 2 tablespoons of butter. Lightly toast bread then smear the butter on bread. After butter has been spread on bread, drizzle the honey over bread. Serve as a good breakfast or after dinner treat.
HONEY CORNBREAD
1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup yellow cornmeal, 1/4 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 large eggs, room temperature, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup canola oil, 1/4 cup honey. Preheat the oven to 400°. In a bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, beat the eggs. Add cream, oil and honey; beat well. Stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour into a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm.
HONEY SPICE BREAD
2/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup 2% milk, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves, 2 large eggs, room temperature, 1/2 cup honey, 1/3 cup canola oil. Glaze: 1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar, 2 teaspoons, 2% milk. Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and milk. Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. In another bowl, whisk eggs, honey, oil and brown sugar mixture until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Transfer the batter to a greased 8x4-in. loaf pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (cover top loosely with foil if needed to prevent overbrowning). Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. In a small bowl, stir glaze ingredients until smooth, drizzle over bread.
ROASTED HONEY SWEET POTATOES
6 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes, 1/3 cup honey, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Preheat the oven to 375°. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Whisk together honey, oil, salt, cinnamon and pepper; add to potatoes and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Roast until tender, 45-50 minutes, stirring once.
HONEY PULLED PORK SUBS
1 small onion finely chopped, 1 boneless pork shoulder butt roast (2-1/2 pounds), 1 bottle (18 ounces) barbecue sauce, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup honey, 6 garlic cloves minced, 1 teaspoon seasoned salt, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, 8 submarine buns split. Place onion and roast in a 5-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, water, honey, garlic, seasoned salt and ginger; pour over meat. Cover and cook on high for 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. Remove meat; cool slightly. Shred meat with two forks and return to the slow cooker; heat through. Serve on buns. Cut sandwiches in half. Freeze option: Place individual portions of cooled meat mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Microwave, covered, on high in a microwave-safe dish until heated through, gently stirring and adding a little water if necessary. Serve on buns.
HONEY GRILLED SHRIMP
1 1/2 pounds unpeeled large shrimp, 1 cup boiling water, 2 tablespoons salt, 5 tablespoons wildflower honey divided, 2 cups ice cubes, 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 3 tablespoons finely chopped white onion, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1 small red Fresno chile thinly sliced. Devein shrimp, and remove legs from shells, if desired. (Do not remove shells from shrimp.) Combine 1 cup boiling water, salt, and 2 1/2 tablespoons honey in a large bowl; stir until the salt dissolves. Add ice cubes; stir until mixture cools. Add shrimp, and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Remove shrimp from bowl, discarding liquid. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels; toss shrimp with 1 1/2 teaspoons honey. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Place red wine vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons honey in a large bowl; stir with a whisk to combine. Gradually add olive oil, stirring constantly with a whisk until well blended. Stir in parsley, onion, oregano, and garlic. Arrange unpeeled shrimp on grill grates coated with cooking spray; grill shrimp, uncovered, 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until lightly charred and cooked through. Add shrimp to bowl with vinegar mixture; toss well to coat. Arrange shrimp mixture on a platter; top with sliced Fresno chile.
ORANGE HONEY SESAME COOKIES
1 ¼ cups granulated sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup unsalted butter softened, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 large egg, 7.9 ounces (about 1 3/4 cups) all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 teaspoons grated orange rind, 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds, parchment paper, 1 tablespoon orange juice, 1 tablespoon honey. Preheat the oven to 350°. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, butter, and vanilla in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add egg; beat just until blended. Beat in flour, baking soda, and salt. Beat 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons honey, and grated orange rind into cookie dough at medium speed. Place 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds in a bowl; scoop dough by tablespoonfuls, and roll in sesame seeds. Arrange cookies 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Combine orange juice and 1 tablespoon honey in a bowl; drizzle mixture over cooled cookies.
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN BREAST
1 lb. chicken breast, boneless and skinless (2 pieces), salt and pepper, 1/4 cup flour, 3 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter (or 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil), 2 garlic cloves minced, 1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar), 1 tablespoon soy sauce light or all purpose, 1/3 cup honey. Cut the breasts in half horizontally to create 4 steaks in total. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish. Coat chicken in flour and shake off excess. Melt most of the butter in a large skillet over high heat – hold back about 1 tablespoon for later. Place chicken in a skillet and cook for 2 – 3 minutes until golden. Turn and cook the other side for 1 minute. Turn heat down slightly to medium high. Make a bit of room in the pan and add garlic and top with remaining dab of butter. Stir garlic briefly once butter melts. Add vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Stir/shake pan to combine. Bring sauce to simmer, then simmer for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Turn chicken to coat in sauce. If the sauce gets too thick, add a touch of water and stir. Remove from the stove immediately. Place chicken on plates and drizzle over remaining sauce.
Thankfully here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland we are blessed to have a lot of honey farms near us. Go visit and make sure to pick up some of our wonderful local honey!
