“As we grow older, we discover that we have two hands: one for helping yourself, and one for helping others.” This timeless quote speaks to the concept of teamwork because it makes the transfer from “me” to “we.”
Teamwork is the power to make a difference together, rather than standing alone. It is the bedrock on which all successful businesses are built. Without teamwork, productivity can lag and profitability can decline. It is an enthusiasm that a group shares for their common interests and responsibilities which can make us better as people. Teamwork can bring harmony and happiness if you have it, but undue stress if you don’t.
One definition of the word team refers to “draft animals harnessed to the same implement.” This can refer to horses or two oxen yoked together, required to be “in step” with each other. Picture those huge oxen with their yoke upon them and what was required of them. It is compelling to ask: Are we “in step” with each other? Are we “in step” with our family members ... our co-workers ... our church members? Are we in step with God?
One successful example of teamwork comes from Christ Church in Easton. Mike Valliant, the assistant for adult education, offered, “I love what Mother Teresa said about teamwork: ‘I can do things you cannot. You can do things I cannot. Together we can do great things.’
“That is something I see play out at Christ Church on a regular basis. We all have different talents and strengths, and when you put the right group together — people who are organizers, event planners, people who are talented musicians and singers — then everyone is excited to work together to create something bigger than any one of us. That’s when we can see great things happening”
Capacities clamor to be used with and for others. It is what makes us human and makes life worth living. What can a manager do to strengthen organizational culture and encourage employees to work as one?
1. Prioritize transparency, honesty and trust.
2. Encourage all staff to feel like they belong, and show that you value employees.
3. Recognize and applaud achievement.
In 1961, our country had a common goal when President John F. Kennedy told Congress that the U.S. should “commit itself to landing an astronaut on the moon and returning him safely to earth within the decade.” A strong sense of teamwork was encouraged throughout our nation, and this goal was achieved in 1969 when Commander Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon; goal achieved in eight years.
A biblical reference speaks to teamwork:
“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their labor.
For if they fall, one will lift up his companion.
But woe to him who is alone when he falls
For he has no one to help him up.
Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him.
And a three fold cord is not quickly broken.”
— Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
A Japanese proverb: “A single arrow is easily broken, but not 10 in a bundle.”
In the end, we all have a choice. Do you want to be on a team, or go it alone? I believe our ultimate challenge is to “be the change you want to see in the world.”
Linda S. Evans founded the Conference Table Seminars for professional development, now hosting seminars on manners for youth, and business meetings to increase productivity in the workplace. She is a faculty member for the Chesapeake Forum: An Academy for Lifelong Learning.
