My name is Jonathan Carter and, since November 2021, I have been your newspaper editor. Throughout the last year and a half, I have had the privilege of editing The Star Democrat, working with our fantastic local journalists and meeting with many of you, the readership we serve.
It is with a heavy heart that I’m writing this letter. This Sunday paper, the one you’re currently reading, is my last. While I am moving on in my journalism career, The Star Democrat is keeping the rest of our amazingly talented local reporters and editors. Soon, there will be a new editor at the helm of this historic institution and I hope they take the time to introduce themselves when they get here. Until then, Angie Price, our managing editor, will be managing operations at the newspaper.
Working in Easton and covering the Mid-Shore area has been the honor of my professional life. The stories we have on the Shore, not to mention the people and personalities, are wonderfully eclectic, impactful and, of course, interesting.
Every Marylander who lives or has lived on our Eastern Shore has had a unique privilege and ability to live, work and play in an area so stunningly beautiful, historic and diverse.
We’ve covered news over the last year and a half that is necessary and important. At a time when many local media institutions are having a hard time gathering all relevant and important local news for their communities, The Star Democrat is no different. We face challenges and we overcome them, along with the help of our parent company, to ensure that you, our readership, gets as much local news and events coverage as possible.
Please, continue to work with us and read The Star Democrat. The reporters and editors who constitute this paper put their heart and soul into it; and I know you all greatly appreciate the local journalism that we’ve been able to cultivate.
Thank you for your continued readership. Thank you for your support of local journalism at a time when support is desperately needed. And thank you for allowing me to serve as your editor this last year and a half. While it wasn’t the longest time, I am proud of what our team was able to accomplish and I am proud and excited to see where this paper will go into the future.
The Star Democrat is alive and well. And it will be for years to come, with the continued support of readers like you all. Thank you.
